Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO