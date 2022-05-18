House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Department's transcript request

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan today spoke to Sweden’s prime minsiter Magdalena Andersson to outline his expectations from Stockholm regarding its bid for Nato membership in relation to his concerns about terrorist organisations.His demands included introducing concrete steps to address Turkey’s apprenhensions about people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) living in Sweden.In a phone call, Mr Erdogan also said an arms exports embargo imposed on Turkey after its Syria incursion in 2019 should be lifted, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.Finland and Sweden formally applied to join Nato on Wednesday, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Turkey surprised Nato allies...
