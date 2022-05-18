ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

What is the ‘great replacement theory’ cited by the accused Buffalo shooter?

By Mike Murillo
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn online postings, the alleged shooter in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack that killed 10 people reportedly associated himself with several hateful ideologies. Among them is “great replacement theory.” The far-right conspiracy theory dates back to the mid-1990s and French writer Renaud Camus, according to Kurt Braddock, an assistant professor...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
19thnews.org

Some teachers feel silenced on racist mass shooting in Buffalo

Ruyvette Townsend and her colleagues spent the past week comforting students at Leonardo da Vinci High School in Buffalo, New York, after last weekend’s mass shooting at Tops Friendly Supermarket. The young people at her high school were encouraged to take part in “circle time” where they share their...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
BET

Besides The Horror In Buffalo, Here Are 5 Other Recent Mass Shootings Spurred By Racial Hate

An incident of domestic terrorism has cast an ugly shadow on Buffalo, NY. An 18-year old suspect has been accused of fatally shooting 10 people on Saturday, (May 15) in what is being called a racially motivated rampage. The moment was horrifying enough, but it follows an ugly pattern of mass murders dating back more than a century in the United States and that includes those specifically targeting people of color.
BUFFALO, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket pleaded with the nation Thursday to confront and stop racist violence, their agony pouring out in the tears of a 12-year-old child, hours after the white man accused in the killings silently faced a murder indictment in court.
cnycentral.com

Suspected Buffalo shooter's documented plans show signs that were missed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Each day since a mass shooting forever changed the City of Buffalo, more details have been uncovered about the shooter. 18-year-old Payton Gendron left behind his plans and rationale for the attack. Within the 180-page document, he shared the intense detail he put into his plan...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Americans#White People#Antisemitism#Violent Crime#French#Muslims#Jewish#Non Hispanic
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Investigative Post

Radical right makes school board inroads

Who are the far right groups that helped elect 22 candidates to boards of education across Western New York?. Eleven newly elected school board candidates in Erie and Niagara counties are only two degrees of separation away from Western New York’s radical right. That is to say, they were...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

FBI digging into Buffalo mass shooting suspect's past

Buffalo, N.Y. — Investigators say they're looking into how a man suspected of killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store became so radicalized. Payton Gendron, 18, of Broome County is accused of killing 10 people, injuring three, on May 14. Eleven of the shooting victims were people of color. Law enforcement officials have labeled the crime racially motivated. President Joe Biden, in Buffalo this week, called it domestic terrorism.
BUFFALO, NY
defendernetwork.com

Reporter’s Message: Buffalo, Honey Pot, Burna Boy

Buffalo, N.Y. is now at the center of the nation’s news cycle for yet another mass shooting of Black people. A white-18-year-old wearing military gear stormed into a supermarket killing 10 people and wounding three others while live streaming for at least two minutes with a helmet camera. Authorities describe the act to be “racially motivated violent extremism.”
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy