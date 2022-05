It’s finally here: The Pets Issue. Our team has been excited about this special edition for close to a year, and we’ve been stockpiling story ideas for months to fill an entire magazine, front to back, with pet-related content. We counted them all: You’ll find more than 250(!) pets featured in this issue. The issue also features the winner and runners-up for Madison’s Cutest Pets Search. In meeting pet owners and collecting helpful info and advice for every stage of pet ownership, we learned that this city is a pretty great place to live with a dog, or a cat, or a hedgehog, bunny, cow, fainting goat — really any creature that brings more joy into our everyday lives.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO