Panama City, FL

PCFD conducting fire hydrant flow testing

By Jake Holter
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — If you’ve noticed discoloration and changing water pressure in Panama City, there’s a good reason for it.

Every 5 years, city firefighters test the water flow of the fire hydrants.

They always do it during the month of May.

They’ll test around 1,700 hydrants city-wide.

Data from the tests tell firefighters how much water is available in each hydrant.

The hydrants are then color-coded according to the water availability, so firefighters know what they can expect.

“We need to know what those hydrants are going to give us in case of an emergency,” Panana City Fire Department Lt. Howard Demro said. “That’s why we are flow testing these every five years. When we have a hydrant that’s flowing 1,000 gallons per minute or more, we like to paint that hydrant green, the top of it, that way when the fire truck pulls up they know what kind of water they have available to fight fire in a bad emergency.”

Demro said the flow testing does disrupt the sediment in the ground.

If you notice discoloration in your water, as a result, let your faucet run for a few minutes and the color will clear.

