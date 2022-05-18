ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residential roads getting repaved in Bay County

By Jake Holter
BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – About 4.5 miles of Bay County’s roadways will soon receive improvements.

County commissioners awarded a $4.3-million contract to Gulf Coast Utility Contractors to repair roads damaged as a result of Hurricane Michael.

Local agency offers resources for Mental Health Awareness month

Most of the work will take place on residential roads in unincorporated Bay County.

This is the third of nearly a dozen of these types of contracts that will be awarded.

New Lynn Haven sidewalk leading to A.L. Kinsaul Park

Since the roads were damaged during Hurricane Michael, the project will be reimbursed by FEMA.

“Anything helps that we don’t have to use the citizens’ own funds to be able to do the repair work so this is a wonderful thing that FEMA is doing, helping us out with covering the cost of resurfacing these roads and improving the quality of life of the citizens who live on these roads,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Phases 1 and 2 of this project were authorized two weeks ago and Moore expects another six to eight phases to be approved over the next few months.

Moore anticipates work should begin on this phase of the road project in the next couple of weeks.

