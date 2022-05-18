ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Glens kick off USL Two soccer season, debut partnership with KRON 4

By Kylen Mills
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco Glens kicked off the USL League Two soccer season with a win last Friday.

Coming up on Saturday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m., you can catch the Glens taking on the Marin FC Legends, streaming live on the KRON On app . It’s available for download on any smartphone, and it can also be downloaded to Roku or YouTube TV.

USL 2 is a semi-professional, developmental soccer league featuring 114 teams across the country made up of mostly current or recently graduated high-level collegiate players. The Glens play in the Southwest division of the Western Conference, competing against teams from across California.

“We have these players who have ambitions to play in the pros and we’re giving them this platform by playing in USL 2,” said Glens Technical Director Jimmy Conrad.

Warriors welcome back coach Steve Kerr from COVID protocols

The Glens opened the season with a 2-0 win over the Golden State Force. The Force are known as a league powerhouse.

“It was a big moment for us to kind of lay the foundation for how we want to approach the season. And the fact that the two goals were scored by one of our academy products Diego Grande really put the cherry on top. We really have a talented squad. I’m kind of a believer that the first game sets the tone for the rest of the season, I’m hoping I’m proven right,” said Conrad.

The Glens organization also includes a large academy program with club soccer teams of all ages. Several players on the USL 2 team are products of the Glens Academy, and 75% of the team is local college players or Bay Area natives.

“I think what you’re going to see is hopefully a reflection of the community. You’re going to see people who grew up in this area and really care about wearing the SF Glens jersey and I think that’s going to come through first and foremost,” said Conrad.

The Glens games this season are being played at Skyline College in San Bruno. However, the organization is building a brand new soccer stadium on Treasure Island. They’re hoping to debut their new digs next year.

For more information about SF Glens or to buy tickets: sfglens.com

Community Policy