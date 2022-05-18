ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Teen Dies At Jersey Shore Beach, Sister Rescued

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Exit 82 Scanner News

LAVALLETTE – An 18-year-old has tragically died after he and his sister dug a large hole in the sand that caved in and trapped the two, police said.

Several local first responders responded to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island this afternoon after learning two teens were trapped in the sand.

Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said the family was visiting from out of town and spent the afternoon at the beach.

According to police, the teens were digging a large hole when it suddenly collapsed and trapped both of them.

The 17-year-old female victim was rescued and treated at the scene. However her brother, identified as 18-year-old Levy Caverley of Maine, died from the collapse, Messina said.

At this time, rescue workers are working to recover Caverley’s body.

Assisting on scene are Toms River EMS, Toms River Fire Companies, Toms River Fire Technical Rescue Team, Lavallette Fire Company, Lavallette Police Department, Lavallette Public Works, Seaside Heights Fire Company, Toms River Police Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff CIU and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments / 1

