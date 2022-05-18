Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 12.4 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.2 Sat 9 am CDT 13.8 13.4 13.1

