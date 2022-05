BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cabela’s donated $1000 to Kentucky State Police Wednesday to help provide equipment for Trooper Island, a free children’s summer camp. “If it wasn’t for organizations like Cabela’s, Trooper Island wouldn’t be possible,” said KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy. “They are the ones that come through, help donate, and get the funds to us so that we’re able to have this camp every year for some kids that really need it.”

