Janesville City Council members ready to launch city manager search if Freitag leaves

JANESVILLE

Pointing out that it’s not the first time Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag has publicly looked outside the city for a new job, some city council members said they weren’t surprised to learn that the city’s top administrator is a finalist for a local university position.

Freitag has been city manager for nine years, a relatively long tenure for a top municipal manager.

Longtime city council member Paul Williams said he hasn’t spoken with Freitag about the situation, but he said he initially felt “unsurprised” but “somewhat disappointed” to read news headlines last week announcing Freitag is a finalist for the vice chancellor for administrative affairs position at UW-Whitewater.

UW-Whitewater announced late last week that Freitag was one of four finalists for the post, one of the university’s top administrative and fiscal management positions. Freitag is slated to appear today at UW-Whitewater in a public town hall—part of the interview process that will allow university students, faculty and local residents to meet Freitag and the other three finalists.

After spending nearly nine years at the helm of the city, Freitag has served as manager about twice as long as his predecessor, former Janesville City Manager Eric Levitt’s. Levitt served for a 4-year stint before moving on to work as city manager in Simi Valley, California.

Prior to his nearly decade in Janesville, Freitag had served as a U.S. Army colonel at military bases in Alaska.

As of Tuesday, Williams said he still hadn’t spoken with Freitag about him being named a finalist for the UW-Whitewater job—a vacancy the university aims to fill by this summer.

Williams said that along with appreciating Freitag’s longevity, he believes he has been effective as the city’s top appointed leader.

Closed sessions

The city manager has appeared, or his job and job performance has been discussed, during closed sessions at 15 different city council meetings since the start of 2020. Williams said most of those discussions are part of a newer policy shift by the city council to allow the city manager more routine feedback on job performance.

Last week, several downtown business operators blasted Freitag at a city council meeting for his decision to remove a downtown salon owner from the city’s business improvement district board, a committee appointment Freitag has statutory authority to sign off on.

But Williams said Freitag has not drawn fire over his performance—at least not from the city council.

“Janesville certainly has had some rough times in the past years, but Mark, since he’s been here, has done a lot of good things for the city,” Williams said. “If Mark feels he needs a change, it’s his choice. Change happens, but I believe the city council has been satisfied with Mark. As far as the city council’s thoughts, there has been no talk as far as I know of any change.”

When Freitag started in 2013 and for his first four years at the helm of the city, Janesville’s General Motors plant had stood idled and on “standby.” Freitag’s tenure coincided with GM fully shuttering the plant and selling it off to Commercial Development, a St. Louis developer that has since cleared the site of all the former GM plant buildings.

Under Freitag’s watch, the city last year begun to press Commercial Development with threats of fines and repeat property reinspection fees if the company doesn’t finish removing rubble and concrete that linger on the ground at the 115-acre, former main plant site.

Meanwhile, the city is eyeing a few multimillion-dollar, public-private partnerships, including a possible new ice arena at Uptown Janesville and a proposed children’s museum downtown.

The city is also now working with a developer that’s proposed a 1.57-million-square-foot strawberry greenhouse on the city’s far south end. And late last year, the city allowed changes to a longstanding retail liquor rules to allow chain grocer Hy-Vee to build out a new store and restaurant—a multimillion dollar redevelopment—inside the vacant former Shopko on the busy, northeast retail corridor.

City Council President Paul Benson said Freitag publicly acknowledged last year that he had applied for a job as city manager of Reno, Nevada, but only shared that after the interview process ended. Freitag indicated he ultimately was not offered that position.

Benson said he learned of Freitag’s selection as a vice chancellor finalist when UW-Whitewater announced his name last week. He said he went on to speak with Freitag about the situation over the weekend.

“He’s said he’s just ready for some new challenges. I don’t think he’d be leaving with any ill will. He said when he first came here that he planned to reevaluate every two or three years,” Benson said. “Now it’s been eight or nine years. I do think he’s probably done more for the city over his eight or nine years than almost any other city manager.”

Freitag, 56, is paid $178,800 a year as Janesville’s city manager, according to online municipal pay records. The city manager serves under the city council and is the city’s top administrative employee.

Benson and Williams both said they and the council are uncertain whether Freitag will be offered the university job or what the timeline could be.

If Freitag leaves the city, his position would be the sixth major leadership role to turn over at City Hall in the last year. Other positions the city has had to fill over the last year include economic development director, public works director, fire chief, human resources director and city clerk/treasurer.

Benson said he believes the city has interviewed a number of strong candidates—both internal and from outside City Hall—for leadership positions that have come open. He said he feels equally “confident” that the city could launch a city manager search now and compete to find quality candidates.

He said the fact the city has major, public-private industrial and commercial projects in the pipeline could be a draw for city manager candidates.

“We’d be sad to lose Mark but confident to fill the position,” Benson said. “I think it would be an attractive opportunity for an ambitious candidate to want to be able to jump in and contribute.”