City of Janesville still trying to finalize summer pool schedule

The weather is heating up and area pools and beaches are ready to offer some cool relief in coming weeks when they open—if they can find enough staff.

Rockport Pool and and the wading pool in Palmer Park in Janesville are facing challenges this year that might affect operating hours and opening days.

Shelley Slapak, Janesville recreation director, said opening dates are dependent on a variety of factors.

“As we continue to train and certify additional staff, and continue to receive applications and interview prospective lifeguard candidates, we will have a better feel for our June schedule,” Slapak said.

“We hope that the public is aware that we are experiencing challenges recruiting lifeguards for our aquatic facilities,” Slapak said.

Those age 15 and older can apply to be lifeguards for the city at janesvillewi.gov/jobs.

“We are hoping to release our final June pool schedule, which will include rotating days open between Rockport and Palmer, by Monday, May 23,” Slapak said. “As June progresses and we are able to get more staff certified and/or trained, we will look to expand days and hours open.”

Rockport Pool is expected to open June 11. Rockport includes a small wading pool, a main pool and a diving well for an entry fee of $4.

Lions Beach in Janesville, where there are no lifeguards on duty, is expected to open May 28. Daily hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The Palmer Park wading pool is expected to open June 4. The wading pool will offer a variety of activities throughout the summer.

This includes Rubber Duck Wednesdays an activity offered weekly after the pool’s 3 p.m. break on Wednesdays.

The staff will release dozens on rubber ducks in the pool and when someone finds the one with a star on the bottom, they win a prize.

The pool will also partner with staff from Hedberg Public Library to have two reading events at the pool.

The first event is “Splish Splash: A Safety First Storytime” on Mondays, July 18 and Aug. 15. The second one is “Better Together: A Multicultural Storytime” on select Thursdays starting July 14.

Rene Bue and Megan Fisher from the library will be hosting the event.

“We have worked with Palmer before, but this is our first event since the pandemic,” Bue said. “We had great participation in the past at the story time events.”

In Beloit, the Krueger Pool at 1700 Hackett St. will be operational for the 2022 season with an opening date scheduled for June 11. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has not yet determined hours of operation or if any COVID-19-related restrictions will be in place.

All the swimming facilities in the area will follow COVID-19 protocols established by state and local health officials.