Criminal mischief. While on patrol, a deputy encountered several highly-intoxicated people under a pavilion near a boat ramp. He watched as one of the individuals, a 32-year-old Palm Coast man, ignored a fellow deputy's directives to either sit down or remain in place as the man moved freely throughout the picnic area. According to the man's arrest report, he was "actively attempting to maintain distance and objects between him" and the deputy.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO