Coeburn, VA

Burton boys, Eastside girls nab Cumberland track titles

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEBURN — A sun-drenched Tuesday provided for a healthy team competition in the Cumberland District outdoor track and field championships at Eastside’s track. J.I. Burton won the boys’ championship with 172 points and Eastside emerged with the girls’ team title after edging Rye Cove by a mere 10 points,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Central girls, Battle boys net Mountain 7 wins

The Wise Central girls tennis team is going to the regional tournament. The Lady Warriors took a 5-4 win over Gate City on Friday in a marathon Mountain 7 District tournament consolation match at Virginia-Wise’s Humphreys Tennis Complex. The impressive victory gave Central the second and final seed from...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer’s Winegar sixth in Class AA decathlon

BRENTWOOD — On a brutally hot Friday in the mid-state, some competitors melted while others rose to the occasion on the second day of the TSSAA Division I state decathlon championships at Brentwood. Volunteer sophomore Grant Winegar was among those to shine, claiming sixth in the Class AA event...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise Central whips Gate City in M7 consolation

ABINGDON — Despite two lengthy weather delays that spanned about 90 minutes, the Wise Central baseball team downed Gate City in the Mountain 7 consolation game on Thursday night at Falcon Park 11-1 in five innings. The championship game between host Abingdon and John Battle was postponed to Monday...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rye Cove’s Kern no-hits Thomas Walker in Cumberland tourney

EWING — Rye Cove’s John Kern had a successful start to the Cumberland District baseball tournament Wednesday. Kern threw a five-inning no-hitter in the fifth-seeded Eagles’ 17-0 win over fourth-seeded Thomas Walker in the opening round of the Cumberland tournament. The game was called after five innings...
CLINCHPORT, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ridgeview claims Mountain 7 tourney title, Lady Blue Devils win consolation

WISE — Ridgeview rallied in the sixth inning Thursday to take a one-run win over Wise Central in the Mountain 7 District softball championship at Bill Dotson Sr. Field. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Braylin Strouth tripled to right field and Caiti Hill followed with a single to score Strouth with the eventual winning run in a 6-5 Ridgeview victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer girls score two at state pentathlon

BRENTWOOD — Spring sports state championship season has begun. On the first day of the TSSAA Division I decathlon and pentathlon, many Northeast Tennessee athletes performed admirably at Brentwood High School. The top eight in each classification make the all-state team. The Volunteer girls made a major statement in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jessee's three-run bomb leads Boone over Heritage

GRAY — Before Friday’s TSSAA Class 4A softball sectional, Heritage made the decision to pitch around Daniel Boone cleanup hitter Maci Masters. The problem is there are plenty of other power hitters in the Lady Trailblazers’ lineup. No. 5 batter Savannah Jessee crushed a three-run home run...
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ROUNDUP: Vikings, Patriots play their way into state tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brayden Blevins connected for three doubles and drove in five runs in Tennessee High’s 16-3 rout of Gibbs on Friday in a TSSAA Class 3A baseball sectional at Tod Houston Field. Blevins was one of four Vikings players to finish with three hits in the...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

John Battle senior signs to play basketball at King University

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A John Battle High School senior basketball player will be hopping across the state line to continue his athletic career. On Thursday, Jon Blankenship signed a letter of intent to play basketball at King University. A signing ceremony was held for the soon-to-be-former Trojan at the high school. Blankenship’s family told […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pitch-count controversy potentially hovers over sectional contest

BASEBALL Powell (26-5) at Science Hill (35-5) — Friday, 7 p.m. Depending on who the Panthers decide to pitch, this game could be tainted by controversy. If Powell puts ace Charlie Smith on the mound — even for one pitch — by TSSAA rule it should be a forfeit. Smith threw 110 video-documented pitches — confirmed on Bearden’s GameChanger live-stream video — in Monday’s 1-0 win by Powell. By rule, Smith cannot pitch Friday as the number of pitches thrown requires four days of rest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parsons' ninth-inning blast sends Lady Rangers past North Greene

In a title bout, Alana Parsons delivered the knockout punch in style. Parsons hit a two-run home run to lift Unaka to a 2-1 victory over North Greene in nine innings Wednesday, enabling the Lady Rangers to claim the Region 1-A Softball Championship. "We had a couple of chances to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VanDyke returns to victory lane at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — The third time was the charm for Kres VanDyke. After finishing runner-up in the first two Late Model Stock races of the season at Kingsport Speedway, the two-time track champion dominated Friday’s race for his first win of 2022. VanDyke started seventh in the 60-lap feature...
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board honors outstanding students

The Carter County School Board took time to honor some outstanding students, many of whom will be graduating and moving on to higher education. The largest group of students honored was from the Carter County School’s winning entry in the Battle of the Build contest. The winning team came from three high schools: Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka. The Hampton students were: Gage Barnett, Simon Eller, Paige Greer, Macy Henry, James Holland, Peyton Phillips, Wyatt Robinson, Chandler Smith, and Nicholas Swiney. The Happy Valley students were: Alex Caldwell, Cayden Campbell, Elijah Hartley, Mackienzie Ramey, Ethan Townsend and Dillon Woodby. The Unaka High School students were: Dakota Carver, Tyler Dugger, Samuel Lewis, Matthew McNeish, Autumn Sheffield, Gavin Shoun, and Wesley Williams.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU holds groundbreaking for Thomas Stadium indoor facility

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State announced plans Friday morning for a new 8,000-square-foot baseball facility at Thomas Stadium that will feature a turfed indoor training facility, three hitting cages and pitching areas. A team locker room, coaches’ offices, a conference room and a sports medicine office also will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

Gate City, VA – Gary Lynn McDavid, 58 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on September 3, 1963, to Donald Elmer McDavid and Shirley Griffin McDavid. He was a graduate of UVA Charlottesville. Gary was involved in various Financial Institutions in New York City and Madrid, Spain. He attended St. Paul Episcopal Church. He was generous and kind hearted. He is preceded in death by his farther, Donald Elmer McDavid.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Frances Mitchell

COEBURN, VA - Frances “Rita” Mitchell, 81, fought a good fight, kept the faith, and entered in to be at home with Jesus on May 18, 2022. She attended Banner Revival Center and was a retired CNA and cook. She was the preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Mitchell, son Jimmy Samuel Mitchell, and her parents Sam and Lottie Dingus Minton, 3 brothers: Aaron Minton, Jim Minton, Bobby Minton. 4 sisters Valice Blevins, Bette Hodge, Annie Wallace, and Mary Foster.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rosemary Kingery (Bowden) Maddux

Rosemary Kingery (Bowden) Maddux passed away on May 16, 2022, after an extended period of declining health. Rosemary was born in 1938 in Chandler County, Georgia, to parents Max Leonidas and Evelyn Baxter Kingery. She grew up in Twin City, Georgia and later resided in Perry, Florida. In the 1970’s, she relocated to Kingsport, Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Abraham Presley Price

BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, due to an apparent heart attack. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Clyde Henderson McCracken

MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford House. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinkead Community Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN

