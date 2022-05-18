Burton boys, Eastside girls nab Cumberland track titles

The Carter County School Board took time to honor some outstanding students, many of whom will be graduating and moving on to higher education. The largest group of students honored was from the Carter County School’s winning entry in the Battle of the Build contest. The winning team came from three high schools: Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka. The Hampton students were: Gage Barnett, Simon Eller, Paige Greer, Macy Henry, James Holland, Peyton Phillips, Wyatt Robinson, Chandler Smith, and Nicholas Swiney. The Happy Valley students were: Alex Caldwell, Cayden Campbell, Elijah Hartley, Mackienzie Ramey, Ethan Townsend and Dillon Woodby. The Unaka High School students were: Dakota Carver, Tyler Dugger, Samuel Lewis, Matthew McNeish, Autumn Sheffield, Gavin Shoun, and Wesley Williams.

