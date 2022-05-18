ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago domestic abuse shelter gets state funding boost

By FOX 32 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The largest domestic abuse shelter in Illinois is getting a boost by the newly passed state budget. WINGS Metro SafeHouse is located on Chicago’s Southwest Side. It opened in...

8 Illinois counties at 'high community level' due to rise in COVID cases, deaths

Illinois public health officials say eight counties are now in the 'high community level' after reporting 40,193 COVID-19 cases, including 56 deaths this week. Hospitalizations in the state are also up nearly 20 percent. Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, Associate Chair of Family and Community Medicine with Cook County Health, discusses what COVID mitigations, if any, public health officials may look to impose.
What will trigger a new Illinois mask mandate?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago, Boone, Lee, and Stephenson county health departments are warning that COVID-19 transmission is at a “HIGH community level” according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all people in high-risk areas wear a mask in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Illinois […]
Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
Block Club Chicago

West Side Neighborhood Sees 58% Drop In Shootings Thanks To Violence Prevention Programs, Outreach Workers Say￼

GARFIELD PARK — Shootings have dropped in West Side neighborhoods this year, showing prevention and intervention programs are working, advocates said. Shootings are down more than 15 percent citywide compared to this time last year, according to an analysis by street outreach organization Chicago CRED. West Side neighborhoods have seen even more dramatic improvements: Austin has had a 38 percent decrease in shootings compared to last year, and shootings in West Garfield Park have dropped by almost one-third.
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson plans 3rd million-dollar giveaway to help residents

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway. Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores. Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but...
CBS Chicago

The Night Ministry transforming lives of city's homeless by bringing services directly to them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Night Ministry, in Bucktown, has been serving Chicago's homeless population for nearly half a century. It's among the first Chicago non-profits to bring services directly to those in need. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot shows us how the organization's work is transforming lives.Members of The Night Ministry's street medicine program visit the most vulnerable of Chicago's homeless population – those living in encampments, parks, and under viaducts.The organization started offering telemedicine appointments for psychiatric help, right on the spot, during the pandemic."I can look for a job now," said Teresa, one of The Night Ministry's street medicine...
FingerLakes1.com

UBI 2022: Five payments coming up this month

A few different states have programs to distribute payments this summer. Here are five payments you may qualify for this summer. Child Tax Credit: Who can claim the new credits with GetCTC?. 1. Chicago gas card. 50,000 prepaid gas cards for $50 and 100,000 public transit cards for $100 are...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Illinois governor visits Riverside Foods to tout tax cuts

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropped by Riverside Foods on the morning of May 17 to go grocery shopping with and for a Riverside woman. No, the billionaire governor is not moonlighting as an Instacart shopper. But he did want to highlight how the recently passed package of tax cuts will help parents struggling with high prices and rapid inflation.
WGN News

Lightfoot attends apartment ribbon cutting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in the ribbon cutting for Emmett St. Apartments Friday morning. This was the mayor’s first appearance after a deadly Near North shooting. Lightfoot began her remarks by acknowledging Thursday night’s violence before focusing on the new housing development. Among them, the mayor said an ordinance would be introduced […]
