Ed Rigby is ready to get started at Pike Road High School. Rigby was announced as the Patriots’ new head coach Friday morning. “It’s amazing what this school system and these kids, coaches and administration have done in the past seven years,” Rigby said. “To develop a team that wins a 5A state championship (that quickly) is hard to do. Now, it’s the next step. The school system is growing, we’re moving to Class 6A and we’re going to be competing in a region with teams I am very familiar with. It’s going to be a challenge. Class 5A and Class 6A are very different. But we are working with a clean slate. This school went from Class 3A to Class 5A and conquered 5A. Now, the challenge is to try to conquer 6A.”

PIKE ROAD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO