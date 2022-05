In the opinion of LaVar Ball, Zach LaVine apparently no longer wants to play for the Chicago Bulls and could possibly move on to the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball spoke with Chicago media personality David Kaplan (at the 27:26 mark) about how LaVine’s stature with the Bulls since the arrival of DeMar DeRozan has diminished and why he will leave as a free agent.

