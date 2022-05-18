ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Two new ICSD school board members after election day fiasco

By Matt Butler
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (11:30 p.m.): Who knows if the results will actually stand, but for now, the Ithaca City School District will have two new Board of Education members after Tuesday’s election. Despite polling confusion aplenty, described below, challenger candidates Karen Yearwood (2,799 votes) and Jill K. Tripp (2,604 votes)...

ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

