Bay County, FL

Bay County Commissioners revise noise ordinance

By Jake Holter
 3 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Bay County Commissioners are cracking down on noisy neighbors.

Commissioners have revised the current noise ordinance to ban plainly audible sound more than 200 feet away from its origin.

“It’ll help out to where people who are just trying to relax and enjoy the day where they have called us in the past because of noise being too repetitively loud, Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “It’ll certainly help in those areas.”

The ordinance will also crack down on noisy cars.

Plainly audible sound heard more than 50-feet from a vehicle during the day, or 25-feet between the hours of 10:00 pm to 7:00 am, would be illegal.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said this revision will help deputies enforce noise issues more effectively.

“We’ve got situations now where individuals are putting loudspeakers like the PA speakers on our police vehicles, they are putting those type of loudspeakers on their car under the impression that everybody is enjoying the same music that they are when that’s sometimes not the case especially when it’s 2 o’clock in the morning so it does give us an ability to more readily enforce those types of situations,” Ford said.

First offenses will be subject to a $500 fine.

The second offense will count as a misdemeanor.

And a third offense will result in a court appearance.

“The goal is not to give them a 500-dollar ticket or put them in jail. The goal is to get them to reduce the noise to the acceptable level so they are not a nuisance to their neighbors,” Ford said.

Under this ordinance, the noise level in a residential zone during the day can not exceed 60 decibels, which is about as loud as a normal conversation.

