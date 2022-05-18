ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, KY

County-Wide Alcohol Sales passes in Rowan

By Morehead State Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRowan County voters went to the polls today in the primary election. 3,935 ballots were cast across 18 precincts. Many residents had their eyes on the wet/dry vote, which passed with 2,708 yes votes and 1,195 voting against the...

OSBORNE STUNS DERIFIELD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ATTORNEY RACE

31-year old political newcomer defeats interim county attorney in GOP primary. LOUISA- Political newcomer Johnny Osborne of Ulysses, a 31-year old attorney and first time candidate, shocked local political observers by defeating Interim County Attorney Brad Derifield of Louisa by 51 votes in the Republican Primary for Lawrence County Attorney.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
“The Real McCoy Trail” coming to Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is getting a new hiking trail system this summer. The Real McCoy Trail is underway. A five-mile loop, starting and ending at Bob Amos Park. ”It will have all different classifications of trails within the one trail so there will be highly strenuous areas, strenuous areas, moderate areas as well as a lot of areas that are very easy to hike,” PJ Collins, Director of Outdoor Recreation at Appalachian Wireless Arena said.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
County
Rowan County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Scott County educator named 2022 Kentucky Education Association’s Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Award for Teaching Excellence this year. She has been a KEA member and taught in Scott County for more than 20 years. However, she never expected her hard work to be recognized above other public educators who serve their students.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Ephraim McDowell Health Wins Boyle County Detention Center Medical Bid

The Mercer County-Boyle County Joint Jail Committee has chosen Ephraim McDowell Health to provide medical services at the Boyle County Detention Center. At last week’s meeting at the Boyle County Court House, the committee awarded the medical contract to McDowell, which operates three hospitals—including Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg—serving more than 119,000 people from six counties in central Kentucky.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Hal Rogers
Rand Paul
COVID cases increasing in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are starting to tick up in Kentucky. This is following a nationwide trend where some hospitals are starting to fill up again. Laurel County was one of the counties that saw a lot of COVID-19 cases but a low vaccination rate. The director of the local health department said they have seen a slight increase in cases over the past week but nothing significant.
KENTUCKY STATE
Catalent Inc. to Expand in Winchester, Create 277 Well-Paying Jobs With $175 Million Investment

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Catalent Inc., which partners with pharma, biotech and consumer health companies to optimize the development, launch and life-cycle supply of products for patients around the world, on its planned $175 million investment to expand its existing operation and add a new R&D facility in Clark County, creating 277 high-wage jobs for Kentuckians.
WINCHESTER, KY
Beshear announces Winchester job creation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Gov. Beshear announced more jobs are coming to Winchester. Catalent Inc., which partners with biotech and pharma, is set to add 277 jobs as a part of a $175 million investment. The investment focuses on growing the Winchester facility and will create a variety...
WINCHESTER, KY
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Company to expand Clark County operation, create 277 high-wage jobs

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Catalent Inc. has plans for a $175 million investment to expand its existing operation and add a new R&D facility in Clark County. The move would create 277 high-wage jobs. With the investment, the existing 190,000-square-foot facility in Winchester...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Clark County hit hard by drug epidemic

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clark County has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 counties in the Commonwealth for the rate of overdose deaths. It’s a problem that is plaguing the area. In the most recent Overdose Fatality Report, Clark County ranked second for its rate...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WATCH | Bustling corner of downtown Lexington will have a new look

The combined season lineup features five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, one cabaret-style concert and a classic children’s show. WATCH | Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency...
LEXINGTON, KY
Beshear signs bills in support of Kentucky military service members, families

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation into law Wednesday that supports Kentucky’s military community and families as part of Military Appreciation Month. The four pieces of legislation were recently passed by the General Assembly. According to a release by Beshear’s office, Beshear also recognized the ultimate...
KENTUCKY STATE

