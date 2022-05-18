Person found dead in vehicle in DeLand, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were shot and one of them died in a drive-by shooting in Kissimmee on Friday, Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said 27-year-old Jaqwan Dockery died and three other victims were taken to the hospital. The shooting happened at Old Dixie...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department Arson/Bomb Squad is investigating a fire that took place at a business Friday morning. Officials say it happened around 6:13 a.m. at 212 South Orange Blossom Trail, Goff’s Drive In. OFD says the fire has been deemed as arson and evidence...
PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a toddler drowning. It was not the first time the two-year-old girl was being looked after by her babysitter, who lived at the Woodlake Village apartment complex in Palm Bay, police tell us. On Wednesday...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman reported missing in Daytona Beach has been found, according to police. Daytona Beach police confirmed Friday afternoon that Wendy Martinez has been found . Original report:. Daytona Beach police are looking for a 33-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a teenager whom...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released additional video from body cameras worn by deputies during an attempted arrest of a man at a Wawa gas station following a pursuit in February, that resulted in a sudden explosion of fire and multiple people hurt. The video shows an apparent struggle between deputies and a suspect, 26-year-old Jean Barreto-Baerga, followed by a sudden explosion of fire.
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police say they now have a suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was left in a car for two days. Police were called to the Walgreens at the intersection of East New York Ave. and South Amelia Ave. Tuesday afternoon after someone called and suggested they check out a car in the parking lot.
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A search of a Port Orange Home Monday led to criminal charges for 19 people who were living there, according to police. The Port Orange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, with help from the Southeast Volusia Regional SWAT Team went to the home at 5827 S. Ridgewood Ave. to execute a search warrant.
The Florida man accused of opening fire on police officers following a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon has been identified by Orlando police. The 28-year-old suspect, Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr., was wounded after crashing his car, Orlando police said. He is currently reported to be in stable condition. Fortunately, no officers were wounded in the shooting.
DELTONA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing Deltona woman has been found safe, officials said. No other details have been released. INITIAL STORY: A Deltona woman went missing Wednesday after she left work, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Charissa Cuevas was last seen wearing gray scrubs as...
VIERA, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a Kohl's department store in Viera after it was reported that an SUV had crashed into the front entrance of the store. A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling through the...
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man with a disabled hand was arrested after he shot someone for “disrespecting” him, according to a report released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the BCSO responded to a house in Cocoa after receiving a call Wednesday evening...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman who was upset with how long her order was taking in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Lakeland stormed into the restaurant, threw a violent tantrum and began twerking Thursday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Public Affairs and Media Relations, Volusia Sheriff’s Office. A 67-year-old Deltona man using a motorized wheelchair accidentally fell into the pool at his home and apparently drowned Sunday afternoon, May 15. Deputies and detectives were called to the scene Sunday just after 5:30 p.m. when the man’s wife returned...
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Vero Beach is accused of stealing two cars in South Florida, the second theft taking place after the first car became stuck. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Shawna Leh Afouis of Vero Beach on Monday. investigators said she...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WARNING: The body cam footage above may be disturbing to some viewers and is graphic. WESH 2 has a body cam video from a fiery confrontation involving Osceola County sheriff's deputies. A motorcyclist accused of riding recklessly caught on fire when police tased him near...
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Adlai Grayson, the resident physician at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, came home from an overnight shift to find many of his belongings stolen. Along with the missing items, he was missing his usual greeting at the door from his 1-year-old dog Juju. “I’m on wards and...
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News learned more Thursday about the shooting in Orlando that left a suspect wounded. The suspect is facing a lot of charges and witnesses say it could have turned out much worse for officers. Twenty-eight-year-old Carlos Roberts Jr. is facing eight counts, including attempted...
A dead couple left behind an inoperable vehicle in their driveway in The Villages. The home located at 1607 Arial Place in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors a SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot Thursday morning in Orlando, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Kaley Street around 12:45 a.m. and determined that someone shot the man near the intersection of Woods Avenue. At the scene, deputies learned that...
DELAND, Fla. — Update: A suspect has been identified in connection with the woman found shot dead Monday in a car outside of Walgreens. Robert Fleming, 36, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 36-year-old Latosia Warren. Anyone who sees Fleming is urged to not...
