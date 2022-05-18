ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Person found dead in vehicle in DeLand, police say

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating an apparent homicide....

www.wesh.com

WESH

Authorities: Osceola County shooting kills 1 person, 3 injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were shot and one of them died in a drive-by shooting in Kissimmee on Friday, Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said 27-year-old Jaqwan Dockery died and three other victims were taken to the hospital. The shooting happened at Old Dixie...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando Fire Department investigating a business fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department Arson/Bomb Squad is investigating a fire that took place at a business Friday morning. Officials say it happened around 6:13 a.m. at 212 South Orange Blossom Trail, Goff's Drive In. OFD says the fire has been deemed as arson and evidence...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2-year-old toddler drowns in Palm Bay apartment pool

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a toddler drowning. It was not the first time the two-year-old girl was being looked after by her babysitter, who lived at the Woodlake Village apartment complex in Palm Bay, police tell us. On Wednesday...
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New bodycam video shows Florida deputy using Taser that sparked large fire at gas station

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released additional video from body cameras worn by deputies during an attempted arrest of a man at a Wawa gas station following a pursuit in February, that resulted in a sudden explosion of fire and multiple people hurt. The video shows an apparent struggle between deputies and a suspect, 26-year-old Jean Barreto-Baerga, followed by a sudden explosion of fire.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
maggrand.com

Florida man accused of shooting at cops during traffic stop in Orlando identified

The Florida man accused of opening fire on police officers following a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon has been identified by Orlando police. The 28-year-old suspect, Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr., was wounded after crashing his car, Orlando police said. He is currently reported to be in stable condition. Fortunately, no officers were wounded in the shooting.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing Deltona woman found safe

DELTONA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing Deltona woman has been found safe, officials said. No other details have been released. INITIAL STORY: A Deltona woman went missing Wednesday after she left work, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Charissa Cuevas was last seen wearing gray scrubs as...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Florida Kohl's store

VIERA, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a Kohl's department store in Viera after it was reported that an SUV had crashed into the front entrance of the store. A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling through the...
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Deltona man, 67, accidentally drowns in pool at home

Public Affairs and Media Relations, Volusia Sheriff's Office. A 67-year-old Deltona man using a motorized wheelchair accidentally fell into the pool at his home and apparently drowned Sunday afternoon, May 15. Deputies and detectives were called to the scene Sunday just after 5:30 p.m. when the man's wife returned...
DELTONA, FL
cbs12.com

Woman accused of stealing two cars, one recovered near IHOP

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Vero Beach is accused of stealing two cars in South Florida, the second theft taking place after the first car became stuck. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Shawna Leh Afouis of Vero Beach on Monday. investigators said she...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Stolen Kissimmee puppy reunited with owner in heartwarming surprise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Adlai Grayson, the resident physician at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, came home from an overnight shift to find many of his belongings stolen. Along with the missing items, he was missing his usual greeting at the door from his 1-year-old dog Juju. "I'm on wards and...
KISSIMMEE, FL

