ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai reaches ‘zero Covid’ but lockdowns continue

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1mdK_0fhYZlM900
Tweet

Shanghai on Tuesday announced it had reached “zero-Covid at the community level” status, but residents reportedly still feared that the city’s strict lockdown could continue.

Health officials in the global financial hub announced on Tuesday that “zero Covid” status had been reached, meaning no cases were detected outside of designated quarantine facilities or neighborhoods with the most severe lockdowns, according to CNN.

Reaching “zero-Covid” is a requirement of lifting the lockdowns that have made it difficult for Shanghai residents to get essentials like food and medicine for weeks. However, 860,000 people were still under the strictest lockdown measures, CNN added.

Officials promised to resume normal life promptly, aiming to fully reopen by June with some businesses, public transport and parks reopening on Monday, The New York Times reported.

But many residential compounds remained surrounded by tall fences. Some joggers and walkers were seen but almost no private cars were on the streets, according to Reuters.

People who could leave their neighborhoods had to receive permission from neighborhood officials for limited outings, the Times added, citing state media reports.

Most restrictions are expected to remain in place until May 21. In June, residents will still have to be tested frequently but the lockdown is expected to end, Reuters noted.

With 620,000 cases and 576 deaths, Shanghai’s recent outbreak is the worst China has seen since the start of the pandemic in Wuhan in 2020, the Times also said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas for the first time after five days of no infections, prompting stricter curbs in a district, but plans to end a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1 appeared to remain on track. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. *...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Cnn#The New York Times#Reuters
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
ABC News

2 years into COVID-19, some remain in complete isolation

For millions, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant working from home, seeing friends and family less and other changes to life as they knew it. In many cases, it also meant dealing with the virus either themselves or with a loved one. Restrictions came and went and widespread vaccination and boosters...
CANCER
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

As U.S. COVID-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Rising COVID-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The increase in U.S. cases and hospitalizations is starting to affect recommendations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

566K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy