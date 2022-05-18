ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPPnr_0fhYZ6Rj00

May 17 (UPI) -- Former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended 60 games Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball's drug program.

The 33-year-old Harvey currently is on a Minor League contract with the Baltimore Orioles and is at the club's extended spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla. His suspension is retroactive to April 29, and it is without pay.

"We support all aspects of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and their ruling in this particular case," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. "I am glad that Matt now has the opportunity to put this part of his past behind him and pursue another shot with our organization after serving his suspension."

MLB investigated Harvey after his testimony during the February trial of former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who faces a minimum 20-year prison sentence stemming from the sudden death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

While under immunity, Harvey acknowledged that he used cocaine and oxycodone -- which are banned substances under MLB's drug policy -- and occasionally provided Skaggs with oxycodone pills when he played for the Angels in 2019.

Skaggs was found dead on July 1, 2019, at the age of 27 after being found unconscious in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room during a team road trip. His death was ruled an accidental overdose in August, with a medical examiner ruling that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system.

After an eight-day trial in Fort Worth, Texas, a federal grand jury found Kay guilty on two felony counts, agreeing with the U.S. government that Kay distributed the lethal drug fentanyl and caused Skaggs' death.

Kay's sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Harvey was among five former Angels players who revealed during the trial to receiving illegal opioids from Kay, along with C.J. Cron, Cam Bedrosian, Mike Morin and Blake Parker. Harvey, though, was the only player to admit to distributing drugs to someone else.

Harvey finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting as a member of the New York Mets in 2013. After having Tommy John surgery, he helped guide the Mets to the World Series in 2015.

The right-hander, however, has struggled mightily since, posting a 5.92 ERA across 539 1/3 innings while bouncing around with the Mets, Angels, Orioles, Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals from 2016-21.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ bullpen dealt devastating injury blow

There is now a notable injury concern for the New York Yankees regarding Chad Green. The veteran reliever was forced to leave the Yankees’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to a right arm injury. He was brought into the game by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the contest, where he would go on to throw 11 pitches and record a pair of outs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Yankees' Rizzo: Ump called strike 'out of spite'

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo believes home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez acted out of spite when calling balls and strikes during an at-bat in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo called out to Gonzalez from the dugout in the eighth inning to voice his displeasure while Giancarlo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Kansas City Royals#Baseball#Sports#Major League Baseball#Minor League#The Baltimore Orioles#Los Angeles Angels
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Jake Odorizzi injury update

It was a scary scene on Monday when Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was stretchered off the field with an apparent leg injury. While the initial fear was that he might have torn his ACL, baseball fans heard some good news about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Harvey
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees cut minor leaguer for allegedly selling stolen equipment

The New York Yankees cut a fairly highly-touted minor league prospect last week for a very unusual reason. The Yankees released outfield prospect Jake Sanford last week over allegations that he stole teammates’ equipment and attempted to sell it online, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. Sanford supposedly stole bats and gloves and tried to sell them, and “repeatedly hounded” his teammates for their equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
359K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy