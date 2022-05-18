Calls for justice continue at GR City Commission meeting

Tuesday night, the Grand Rapids City Commission held its third meeting this month, after the first two were recessed early because of outbursts by protests. The meeting was set to continue addressing the adoption of next year's city budget.

This time, the city was able to get through an entire public comment session, something that did not happen in the past two meetings.

To start the meeting, almost three dozen protesters who were seeking justice for Patrick Lyoya stood and turned their backs to the city commissioners. Many chose to keep standing through the entire meeting, sometimes expressing disagreement with others.

During the public comment sessions, more than a dozen protesters called for the city to amend the proposed budget and move money out of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

"The money that you took for the budget you need to take more of it out like millions of dollars. Invest that money into the communities. The marginalized communities," said one speaker.

A few people asked for the money to go towards affordable housing.

During the meeting, the daughter of Roderick Dantzler, who back in 2011 killed 7 people in Grand Rapids before going on a crime spree that ended with him taking his own life, spoke up and addressed the need for mental health funding.

"Nothing we have said is new. Defund GRPD. Justice for Patrick Lyoya. We need to allocate those funds to mental health," she said.

There were also a few attendees who decided to speak in favor of keeping the city and the GRPD's budget as it stands.

"Thank you for the dedication you have given the city," said one member of the public.

