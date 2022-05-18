Department of Correction submits plan to ‘fix’ Rikers Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday, New York City sent a federal judge their plan to improve conditions on Rikers Island. That judge is weighing whether or not there should be a federal takeover the notorious jail.

“That place is not safe for anyone,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

PIX11 News spoke one-on-one with Vincent Schiraldi, who was the Department of Correction commissioner until Eric Adams became mayor of New York City. He said he doesn’t “see fixing the chaos and violence … without a federal receiver.”

One problem he mentioned was officers “putting themselves on vacation on Instagram,” abusing the department’s unlimited sick time.

In the new action plan, the Department of Correction said they would evaluate officers who go out on sick leave for more than 30 days. The department will also develop additional plans to deal with violent inmates.

Adams said people were “going to be pleased” with the plan put forth by current Commissioner Louis Molina.

The commissioner told PIX11 News the Department of Correction is “absolutely committed” to fixing city jails.

In the last 18 months, 20 New Yorkers have died in the city’s jails.

