New York City, NY

Department of Correction submits plan to ‘fix’ Rikers Island

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday, New York City sent a federal judge their plan to improve conditions on Rikers Island. That judge is weighing whether or not there should be a federal takeover the notorious jail.

“That place is not safe for anyone,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

PIX11 News spoke one-on-one with Vincent Schiraldi, who was the Department of Correction commissioner until Eric Adams became mayor of New York City. He said he doesn’t “see fixing the chaos and violence … without a federal receiver.”

One problem he mentioned was officers “putting themselves on vacation on Instagram,” abusing the department’s unlimited sick time.

In the new action plan, the Department of Correction said they would evaluate officers who go out on sick leave for more than 30 days. The department will also develop additional plans to deal with violent inmates.

Adams said people were “going to be pleased” with the plan put forth by current Commissioner Louis Molina.

The commissioner told PIX11 News the Department of Correction is “absolutely committed” to fixing city jails.

In the last 18 months, 20 New Yorkers have died in the city’s jails.

Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams promises NYCHA won’t be ‘broken’ after his first term, opens door to boosting housing budget

Mayor Adams promised Friday that the city’s long-embattled public housing system won’t be in a “broken” state after his first four years in office, setting a high bar for himself on an issue that he has been accused of not focusing enough on. Adams made the significant pledge while at an event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with local elected officials and residents to mark the completion of a $434 ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Port Authority, MTA crackdown on toll evasion, fake or obstructed license plates

NEW YORK -- The MTA, Port Authority and their law enforcement partners are kicking off the summer driving season with a campaign to nab people who drive with fake or obstructed license plates.It costs the agencies millions of dollars and officials are determined to go after drivers who break the law to avoid tolls, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday.On May 17, the driver of a black BMW thought he scored a free ride when he used a mechanical device to cover his rear license plate and passed through the cashless entry into the Holland Tunnel.Port Authority cops had the last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Agreement reached for 24/7 speed cameras in New York City

NEW YORK -- An agreement has been reached between state lawmakers and city leaders to have speed cameras in New York City operating 24/7.Right now, they turn off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.The legislation would extend the program for three years.While state lawmakers still have to pass the law, Mayor Eric Adams called this a "significant step" in making our streets safer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Object lands near mayor

Mayor Eric Adams was posing for a photo with a woman during a public appearance in Brooklyn when an object hit the ground not far away from him. Witnesses said it was a small can.
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Mayor Adams tests subway weapons detection technology at City Hall

NEW YORK -- With the epidemic of gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams is using the very seat of government, City Hall, to try out a high-tech weapons detection system he hopes to install in subways and schools.CBS2's Marcia Kramer got a firsthand look Thursday.After that gunman shot up the Sunset Park subway, the mayor vowed to use every bit of new technology he could find to stop people from from carrying and using weapons. He is using City Hall as a guinea pig to test out a new system that looks like ones used at airports."This has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City files Rikers reform plan to avoid federal takeover

As protestors marched against Rikers Island in front of City Hall Tuesday, the city filed its proposed Rikers action plan in federal court. The 26-page document is supposed to detail how Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is going to turn the troubled jail complex around. The city hopes the plan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Renovations completed for thousands of NYCHA residents

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people living in New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn now have newly renovated homes.It's thanks to a partnership between the city and the federal government.For about $430 million, apartments in nine buildings received new kitchens, bathrooms and more.Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the project's completion Friday."Generation after generation, we've been philosophical as elected officials. While tenants, they were living like this while we were debating on how and why. We should have focused on one thing -- get stuff done," he said.The improvements affect about 6,000 people in over 2,600 NYCHA apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Jumaane Williams
PIX11

Bill de Blasio announces he’s running for redrawn House seat in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio announced Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. The redrawn district will include part of Manhattan […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Court reinstates NYC's "diaphragm law" for police officers

NEW YORK -- A state appeals court has reinstated a New York City law prohibiting police officers from using chokeholds or putting pressure on a person's diaphragm while making an arrest. Thursday's decision reversed a lower court ruling, while found the measure was unconstitutionally vague. In its reversal, the New York Supreme Court ruled the law is clear in what officers can and can't do. Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said the ruling is a direct blow to the NYPD's fight against violent crime in the city. He said the PBA is now considering its legal options. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Court brings back NYC ban on police restraint during arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated a New York City law that prohibits the city’s police officers from putting pressure on a person’s torso while making an arrest. That reverses a lower court ruling which labeled the measure “unconstitutionally vague.” The court ruled Thursday the law is clear in what officers can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Rikers Island#Mayor Of New York City#Instagram#New Yorkers
Gotham Gazette

Adams Leaves $25 Million City Council Request for Implementing Noncitizen Voting Out of Updated Budget

The New York City Council called on Mayor Eric Adams to provide $25 million in his latest budget plan to implement the city’s noncitizen voting law, which went into effect in January. But the mayor’s $99.7 billion executive budget for the 2023 fiscal year, released last month, did not include that request, leaving Council members and voting and immigrant rights activists disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Another day of contradictory remarks from Eric Adams – this time on crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was apparently hit with a double case of amnesia on Thursday. That, or he tried to pull a fast one on the public and the press. In a morning interview on FOX 5’s “Good Day New York,” Adams made the inaccurate statement that “in my professional career, I have never witnessed crime at this level.” A former New York City police officer from 1984-2006, Adams was on the force in 1990, when there were a record 2,262 murders in the city. According to the NYPD’s own statistics, major crimes were down more than 80% at the end of 2021 compared to 1990, and the murder rate dipped 78%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

A day with Mayor Eric Adams

In a rare opportunity, Mayor Eric Adams granted PIX11’s Marvin Scott an invitation to join him as he made his rounds on a busy weekday. Scott’s reports air on our newscasts, but below is his entire sitdown interview with the mayor inside and outside on the steps of City Hall. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Politics
The Trace

Watch: In Brooklyn, Black Gun Owners Find Community

Stephanie Williams has lived in East New York for 12 years. Until the pandemic, she felt relatively safe. But then, as crime and uncertainty in the city rose, she started having nightmares about someone breaking into her home. Like many other Black women who have sought out a new way to protect themselves during the past few years, she decided to buy a firearm.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

