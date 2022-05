Among his excellent points, Fiksdal reminds us that we rejected the Legislature’s 2018 proposal, Amendment X, to increase the vote threshold for amending the Constitution from simple majority to 55%. That rejection happened at a general election that saw 64.89% voter turnout; that’s why the Republican backers of Amendment C decided to rush their even-harder-to-sell 60% proposal to the 2022 primary election, where they can expect voter turnout in the low 20-percents consisting mostly of base Republicans friendly to their anti-democratic measure.

