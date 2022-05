(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 31 year old Zachary Ryan Moore, is facing charges of first degree burglary and armed criminal action after an incident outside Desloge in January. Reports indicate Moore is alleged to have broken into a home just outside city limits and was shot by the homeowner. Moore also has a pending case on failing to register as a sex offender, resisting or interfering with an arrest, plus being a sex offender and loitering or being present within 500 feet of a school building, grounds, or student transport. Moore was booked into the St. Francois County jail under a $100,000 bond.

