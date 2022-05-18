Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On March 14, Vicksburg police said they were contacted by a citizen about the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area on Patton Street.

Police said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was contacted to assist Vicksburg police to help identify the victim.

According to investigators, the remains have been identified as Mijor Kay Anderson , 30. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Vicksburg police said they have identified persons of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anderson had been missing since October 2021. She was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

