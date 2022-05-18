ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in Vicksburg

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxyIY_0fhYWffU00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On March 14, Vicksburg police said they were contacted by a citizen about the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area on Patton Street.

Police said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was contacted to assist Vicksburg police to help identify the victim.

Man arrested after Vicksburg police find ecstasy pills during traffic stop

According to investigators, the remains have been identified as Mijor Kay Anderson , 30. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Vicksburg police said they have identified persons of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anderson had been missing since October 2021. She was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Related
WJTV 12

Woodville shooting suspect captured in New Orleans

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The man wanted in connection to a murder in Centerville and a shooting in Woodville was captured in New Orleans. The Natchez Democrat reported Jaccory Carr, 24, was arrested on Friday, May 20. Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said Carr likely had help in his escape from the Woodville area last […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested for shooting in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 12 in Port Gibson. Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired at 1120 Highway 61 North at 3:00 p.m. The 911 caller stated that one person had been shot and was taken to […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for stealing jewelry at local outlets

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in multiple jewelry thefts at retail outlets in the metro area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person can contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or the Ridgeland Police Department.
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Burned remains found in Hinds County identified

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office have identified remains found three years ago. Officials said they found partially burned remains back in March 2018 in the woods off of Champion Hill Road in Bolton. The sheriff's office said those remains were identified as Juanita Coleman. She...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Byram police arrest three at “ATV Chop Shop”

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested after Byram police discovered stolen property on Thursday, May 12. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Savage Off-Road Performance on East frontage Road. At the scene, officers said they found a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen from Memphis. After receiving a search […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed in shooting on Marydell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened on Marydell Street near Northside Drive around 1:30 p.m. They said Johnathan Clark shot and killed his cousin, 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. “This is a sad situation for this family. When a cousin […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Human Remains#Police#Ecstasy#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Flora teen

UPDATE: Authorities said 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey was found Thursday night. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey, of Flora. According to MBI, he’s described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lipsey […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Board extends suspension of Kosciusko officer

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen extended the suspension of a police officer who was involved in an incident at a park on Friday, May 13. Officer Braxton Goza responded to a noise report at Jason Niles Neighborhood Park. Goza is accused of turning his body cameras off, pointing the red light […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal shooting involving cousins

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to Marydell Street and Northside Drive where one person was killed, according to Jackson police public information Officer Sam Brown. An officer at the scene said the shooting was between two cousins,...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Pike County homicide arrested in Florida

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County homicide suspect was arrested in Collier County, Florida, on Tuesday, May 17. Pike County deputies said Thomas Brown was arrested in Florida on charges of fleeing law enforcement, hit and run, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. He was booked into […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County supervisors, sheriff discuss issues at jail

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors decided to look into a request from Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten to purchase pods from the Core Civic correctional facility in Natchez. The Natchez Democrat reported the pods would be used as a place to segregate inmates as necessary. “I would like to get one of the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Contraband lands four Lincoln County inmates in ER

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Lincoln County Jail inmates were taken to an emergency room after consuming contraband on Friday, May 20. The Daily Leader reported the inmates were taken to the emergency room after they passed out. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr. said the inmates had consumed a contraband substance. He said they […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused in cousin's shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting. Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to Marydell Street and Medgar Evers Boulevard, where 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. was killed, according to Jackson police public information Officer Sam Brown. Johnathan Clark, Wright's 23-year-old...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Train vs. 18-wheeler accident on Old Flowood Drive

UPDATE: Flowood police said Old Flowood Drive at Liberty Road has reopened. FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Friday, May 20. Police said traffic on Old Flowood Drive between Highway 80 and Highway 468 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Man found shot to death behind Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — One man was found shot to death behind a Jackson home. Police said it happened Wednesday evening on Newport Street. A homeowner found Nicholas Bryant, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. There is no word on a motive or suspect.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy