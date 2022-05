BOISE, Idaho — The New York Times sent Mike Baker from its Seattle bureau to Idaho recently. I’m glad he found his way to Coeur D’Alene instead of ending up in Des Moines — I mean, who hasn’t made that mistake before, right? But his obviously conscious decision to head straight for the crazy while covering our May 17 election tells you he knew exactly what he was doing. As a consequence, he missed a couple of interesting stories — and frankly, he deserved to miss them.

