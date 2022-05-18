Shots were fired as large crowd dispersed from party. St. Clair County deputies investigate

Shots were fired as a party of as many as 300 people dispersed Monday night in the 800 block of South Belt West, but no injuries were reported, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Fleshren said deputies were sent to the site after receiving a report of a large party. He said officers from Belleville, Swansea and the Illinois State Police also responded.

Here’s what Fleshren said happened Monday:

“We got a call at 10:20 p.m. about a large party in the 800 block of South Belt West, which is basically Centerville Avenue and South Belt West. Officers arrived. A large group of several hundred young adults were there. They started dispersing.

“During the time when everybody was leaving, shots were fired. No one reported they were hit. No one reported to us that anything happened to them. There were two or there vehicles parked on an auto body lot that had been struck by gunfire.

“However, no one was struck (by gunfire) . No suspects were located. No one stuck around to make any reports about anything,’’ Fleshren said.

Fleshren said the incident is under investigation.

Asked whether there was any evidence that physical fights had occurred, Fleshren said sheriff’s deputies have not gotten any reports from anyone saying they were injured in a physical altercation or by gunfire.