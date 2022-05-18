ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Shots were fired as large crowd dispersed from party. St. Clair County deputies investigate

By Carolyn P Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Shots were fired as a party of as many as 300 people dispersed Monday night in the 800 block of South Belt West, but no injuries were reported, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Fleshren said deputies were sent to the site after receiving a report of a large party. He said officers from Belleville, Swansea and the Illinois State Police also responded.

Here’s what Fleshren said happened Monday:

“We got a call at 10:20 p.m. about a large party in the 800 block of South Belt West, which is basically Centerville Avenue and South Belt West. Officers arrived. A large group of several hundred young adults were there. They started dispersing.

“During the time when everybody was leaving, shots were fired. No one reported they were hit. No one reported to us that anything happened to them. There were two or there vehicles parked on an auto body lot that had been struck by gunfire.

“However, no one was struck (by gunfire) . No suspects were located. No one stuck around to make any reports about anything,’’ Fleshren said.

Fleshren said the incident is under investigation.

Asked whether there was any evidence that physical fights had occurred, Fleshren said sheriff’s deputies have not gotten any reports from anyone saying they were injured in a physical altercation or by gunfire.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swansea, IL
County
Saint Clair County, IL
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
Saint Clair County, IL
Crime & Safety
KMOV

3 men charged for multiple car break-ins in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three men with the same felony counts of car break-ins Wednesday. Statements allege on Feb. 6, Kyle Buchanan, 18, Darryl Muldrow, 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, broke into several car windows in the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital and the National Health Care Corporation (NHC). Surveillance cameras at NHC showed two of the suspects breaking into a car window while the third stayed in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Illinois State Police
FOX2now.com

Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ in St. Louis County

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Shots were fired around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Pagedale, authorities said. A witness said he heard 12 gunshots. Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ …. Employees at Hendel’s in Florissant are like family. Firefighters on Illinois...
FLORISSANT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Detectives searching for person of interest after St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Detectives in St. Louis County are searching for a person of interest following a bank robbery. The police department posted a surveillance video on Facebook showing the individual sought following the Saturday robbery. According to police, the robbery occurred in the 4000 block of North Lindbergh Blvd. The suspect walked into the bank, demanded money and then ran off after getting cash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Illinois woman dies in fall at national park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (WICS/WRSP) — A Cass County, Illinois woman is dead after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened Thursday afternoon when the 21-year-old from Virginia, Illinois fell into Adams Falls. Her body was found later that night. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand...
CASS COUNTY, IL
KMOV

String of Chesterfield thefts linked to trio, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people connected to several thefts across Missouri and Illinois were arrested. Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Payne, 37-year-old Geniene Coney, and 33-year-old Terrence Cooper with stealing over $750. Detectives linked the suspected thieves to several retail thefts across the bi-Ssate totaling up to $150,000. Both...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure

Hundreds of people are reported missing every year in Missouri, leaving families devastated and with many unanswered questions. While some missing persons cases are solved quickly giving families answers and closure, some cases turn cold. The post ‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
713
Followers
219
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy