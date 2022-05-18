ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Officials warn of new scam targeting New Mexico wildfire victims

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The attorney general is warning New Mexicans about a new scam making the rounds targeting fire victims. The scammers call, claiming to be a FEMA representative, and ask for some sort of payment.

FEMA does not ask for payment for services and will only reach out if a person has first contacted FEMA, or applied for relief. Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is asked to report it to local law enforcement or the attorney general’s office.

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico court upholds $165M damage awards in FedEx crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld $165 million of jury awards against FedEx in a wrongful-death lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash involving a Texas family and a contract driver for the delivery company. The 2011 crash on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces killed Marialy Venegas Morga […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s unemployment rate sees no change in April

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico did not see any change in its unemployment rate in April according to the jobs report. The state reported the rate stayed steady at 5.3% compared to the national average of 3.6%. In April 2021, New Mexico had an unemployment rate of 7.3% and the United States had an unemployment rate […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Relief Payments On Way to New Mexico Residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of. direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer. costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct. deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and. couples...
BUSINESS
