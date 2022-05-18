Officials warn of new scam targeting New Mexico wildfire victims

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The attorney general is warning New Mexicans about a new scam making the rounds targeting fire victims. The scammers call, claiming to be a FEMA representative, and ask for some sort of payment.

FEMA does not ask for payment for services and will only reach out if a person has first contacted FEMA, or applied for relief. Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is asked to report it to local law enforcement or the attorney general’s office.

