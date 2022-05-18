ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, AR

School district saving money and giving back to teachers thanks to solar array

By Griffin DeMarrais
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rivercrest School District flipped the switch on their new solar array and all the money they save on energy and utility costs will be added to the teachers’ salaries. Entegrity Solar partnered...

www.kait8.com

