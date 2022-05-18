ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield scores 12 in first inning; advances in baseball tournament

By Vince Pellegrini
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield scored twelve runs in the first inning en route to an 18-1 victory over Liberty. The Tigers will now be matched against Crestview in the Sectional Championship Wednesday.

Alex Rothwell (2 doubles) and Ethan Mannion (double) each had four hits for Springfield. Aaron Groner had three hits as well as he drove in five runs and finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Niles advances in playoffs by defeating league-rival

Rothwell went four innings on the mound and struck out eight while allowing just two hits.

For Liberty, Nathan Malone closed out his day with two hits.

Sports
