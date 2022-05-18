No NBA Draft Lottery drama for the Bulls in 2022

CHICAGO – For most of the last half-decade, this night would have been one of the most important for fans of the Bulls.

From 2018 through 2021, the team found themselves out of the playoffs and with a lottery selection in the upcoming draft. The night which the ping-pong balls were to be unveiled would be one filled with nerves and drama as fans hoped the fortunes of a then rebuilding franchise would improve with a little luck.

That has changed here in 2022 thanks to the fact that the Bulls were productive on the court over the past six months, allowing them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. That means that Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, which is being held in Chicago, won’t feature the team for the first time in five years.

In some ways, the drama was a little less in 2021, since the team would have needed to crack into the Top 4 in order to keep their pick from going to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade. But that didn’t happen, so the Bulls went without a selection in that round, taking Ayo Dosunmu with their lone pick in the second.

When they were in the lottery, they got the seventh pick in 2018 (Wendell Carter. Jr) and 2019 (Coby White) before getting the fourth in 2020 (Patrick Williams).

The Bulls also picked seventh in 2017, but they got that selection from the trade of Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night.

Currently, the Bulls have the 18th pick in the first round of the draft and the 49th pick in the second.

