ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No NBA Draft Lottery drama for the Bulls in 2022

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209kjn_0fhYTgaQ00

CHICAGO – For most of the last half-decade, this night would have been one of the most important for fans of the Bulls.

From 2018 through 2021, the team found themselves out of the playoffs and with a lottery selection in the upcoming draft. The night which the ping-pong balls were to be unveiled would be one filled with nerves and drama as fans hoped the fortunes of a then rebuilding franchise would improve with a little luck.

That has changed here in 2022 thanks to the fact that the Bulls were productive on the court over the past six months, allowing them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. That means that Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, which is being held in Chicago, won’t feature the team for the first time in five years.

In some ways, the drama was a little less in 2021, since the team would have needed to crack into the Top 4 in order to keep their pick from going to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade. But that didn’t happen, so the Bulls went without a selection in that round, taking Ayo Dosunmu with their lone pick in the second.

When they were in the lottery, they got the seventh pick in 2018 (Wendell Carter. Jr) and 2019 (Coby White) before getting the fourth in 2020 (Patrick Williams).

The Bulls also picked seventh in 2017, but they got that selection from the trade of Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night.

Currently, the Bulls have the 18th pick in the first round of the draft and the 49th pick in the second.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
WGN News

Police: Maywood mayor arrested for drunk driving on Kennedy

CHICAGO — The mayor of Maywood was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving on the Kennedy expressway. Nathanial Booker, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after police responded to I-90 near Halsted. Police said Booker’s vehicle was discovered in an outbound middle lane obstructing traffic. Police believed Booker was under the […]
MAYWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Bulls#The Orlando Magic
WGN News

Missing Markham woman found in vacant building

MARKHAM, Ill. — An elderly woman missing from her Markham home since last Sunday has been found.Markham police say search teams discovered Olga Gutierrez in the basement of a vacant home. She recently turned 84. Her family says she suffers from dementia. Officers found her at 5 a.m. Thursday. Officials said she  was lying on […]
MARKHAM, IL
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Houston Rockets To Pursue With No. 3 Overall Pick

The Houston Rockets will not chase any trade targets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Odds are, they’ll select the best player available. After all, having the third pick in what’s widely perceived as a three-man draft is about the least stressful place this organization could find itself in. As the worst team in the NBA for two years running, they could use some of what every available prospect brings to the table.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Lottery
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy