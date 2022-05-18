ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Mayor Sisitsky: ‘An Act of Racially Motivated Hatred in Any City Ripples Throughout Every City’

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor’s Note: City of Framingham Mayor Charles Sisitsky wrote the following letter, on behalf of the City of Framingham, to Mayor Byron W. Brown of the city of Buffalo, NY,...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu announces members of Black Men and Boys Commission

"People want to see change, be a part of change, and feel that change.”. Twenty-one community members are now officially part of the City of Boston’s Black Men and Boys Commission, a group designed to advise the mayor on issues pertaining to Black men and boys. Composed of leaders,...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Framingham, MA
City
Buffalo, NY
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘It’s going to change this corner’: Stakeholders discuss impact of proposed Alta Marlborough development at balloon test

MARLBOROUGH – Balloons flew over Marlborough’s French Hill neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as part of a “balloon test” to show approximate dimensions of a proposed mixed-use development in the area. On the ground, city councilors, neighbors and developers themselves mingled, holding streetside discussions on a project...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ripples#Violent Extremism#My Thoughts
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy