CM grad Fisher named AMCC All-Star

Effective: 2022-05-20 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Fulton; Huntingdon; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania South central Cambria County in central Pennsylvania North central Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1055 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jerome to near Central City to Berlin to Meyersdale, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altoona, Somerset, Hollidaysburg, Windber, Bedford, Breezewood, Roaring Spring, Berlin, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Lakemont and Everett. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 70 near mile marker 147. The Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 111 and 161...and from mile markers 164 to 173. Interstate 99 from mile markers 0 to 32. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO