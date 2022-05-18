ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

CM grad Fisher named AMCC All-Star

By Publisher
therecord-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – The Penn State Altoona softball team was well-represented in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s postseason honors, which were announced last week. Among the selections was Central Mountain High School graduate Alyssa Fisher. Head coach Bill Graham was selected the...

therecord-online.com

therecord-online.com

Central Mountain sending five to PIAA state track meet

ALTOONA, PA – The Central Mountain track and field teams had quite the evening at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Thursday, participating in the District 6 AAA championships; the boys and girls squads sending five on to the PIAA track meet. Brett Gerlach picked up the high jump crown...
ALTOONA, PA
therecord-online.com

Bucktail baseball outlasts Sugar Valley 9-5 in 8 innings

LOCK HAVEN, PA – It was a game that didn’t seem to have a chance to happen around midday Friday. Rain showers dampened Taggart Park and looked to possibly spoil the Bucktail vs. Sugar Valley game before it even happened. A strong effort from both the Sugar Valley and Bucktail staff would result in the field being in better than expected conditions. Once this Mid Penn clash between rival Clinton County schools got underway neither team wanted to let it end.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU Athletics Hall of Fame Classes of 2020, 2021 & 2022 announced

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University Athletics Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The Class of 2020 features eight inductees while the Classes of 2021 and 2022 are made up of team selections. Billy Arre, Tim Davey, Maylouise Dixon, Shannyn Gillespie, Sandy Hess, Ron Insigner, Leigh (Titus) Leaf, Michael Parker and Steve Podgajny make up the 2020 inductees. In the 2021 class, the 1966 and 1967 men’s wrestling teams will be honored, and the 1981 and 1982 field hockey teams are set to be inducted.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Seals take first Wednesday game from Wildcats, claim PHAC crown

SELINSGROVE, PA – It didn’t take Selinsgrove long to claim the Heartland Conference baseball crown on Wednesday. The Seals’ April 14 game, a classic tied at 1-1 after 12 innings back in Mill Hall, resumed in the top of the 13th at Selinsgrove, the Seals as the visitors batting first. Selinsgrove put up two runs to take a 3-1 lead and Seal reliever Josh Domaracki shut out the Wildcats in the bottom of the inning to take the game and the league title.
SELINSGROVE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

8th Grade Penn State Target Andre Clarke Jr. Speaks to NSN

Nittany Sports Now had a chance to speak with Andre Clarke Jr., an eighth grade corner back who recently scheduled an unofficial visit to Penn State on June 12. “I feel that the (James) Franklin program is one of the best programs in the country,” said Clarke in a text when asked about Penn State. “I love the navy jerseys with the white helmets. Amazing!!!”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Jane L. Whitman

Jane L. Whitman, 77, of Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 13, 1944 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Richard R. and Doris L. Chilcot Walizer. Jane was a 1962 graduate of Lock Haven...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

DuBois Native, Penn Highlands Surgeon to Throw Out First Pitch at Small College World Series

DuBOIS, Pa. – In baseball, the ceremonial first pitch is typically thrown out by heroes, prominent leaders or distinguished citizens. When Matthew A. Varacallo, MD, Medical Director of Orthopedic Robotic Surgery at Penn Highlands Healthcare, throws out the first pitch at the USCAA Small College World Series on Thursday, he will be representing a combination of all three.
DUBOIS, PA
Sports
Penn State University
WJAC TV

Annual Stonycreek Rendezvous kicks off this weekend

If you're looking to get outside in the summer-like weather this weekend, the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous kicked off on Thursday. This year marks the 32nd annual Stonycreek Rendezvous. This event started out as a whitewater race back in the late 70s and early 80s, and later progressed into a festival held at Windber Rec Park before finding a new home at Greenhouse Park.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte man creates custom artwork out of wood

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mike Jewell creates custom art pieces using wood as a hobby. Mike uses a scroll saw to make his creations. He creates custom signs, family plaques and even vinyl signs and clocks using old records. To check out more of Mike’s creations check out his...
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU Army ROTC commissions six cadets as 2nd Lieutenants

LOCK HAVEN, PA – On Friday, May 13, six Army ROTC cadets at Lock Haven University were commissioned as second lieutenants at a ceremony held at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center on campus. The Bald Eagle Battalion welcomed back Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt ’87 as the guest speaker for...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Fulton; Huntingdon; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania South central Cambria County in central Pennsylvania North central Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1055 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jerome to near Central City to Berlin to Meyersdale, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altoona, Somerset, Hollidaysburg, Windber, Bedford, Breezewood, Roaring Spring, Berlin, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Lakemont and Everett. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 70 near mile marker 147. The Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 111 and 161...and from mile markers 164 to 173. Interstate 99 from mile markers 0 to 32. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown mother charged with homicide in death of toddler

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was charged with general criminal homicide following an investigation into the death of 14-month-old Gianna Rice-Lewis in April. On Thursday, charges were filed against Veronica L. Lewis, 38, whose child died in the ER from massive blood loss caused by blunt force trauma abuse. She also faces felony […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

One sent to the hospital after crash in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person was sent to the hospital after a Tuesday afternoon crash in State College, according to a press release from State College Police Department. A motorcycle and a SUV crashed at the intersection of South Atherton Street and West Branch Street at about 2:51 p.m. according to the release. The […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

