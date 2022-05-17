148th Consecutive Kentucky Derby

There were 20 horses in the Kentucky Derby field, but there will be just nine starters on Saturday for the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Rich Strike pulled off one of the largest upsets in horse racing history at Churchill Downs, winning as an 80-1 long shot. He will not be one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses, though. Epicenter, who closed as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter must deal with 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2). Epicenter has finished first or second in his last six races, so should he be one of your 2022 Preakness Stakes bets? Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

