148th Consecutive Kentucky Derby

Jockey John Velazquez will try to break a curse when he hops aboard Fountain of Youth Stakes winner Simplification in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 50-year-old Velazquez is 0-for-11 in the Preakness Stakes, the second most mounts in the race without a win among Preakness Stakes jockeys all-time. Velazquez's mount, Simplification, is 6-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter, who will be ridden by Joel Rosario, is the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field, while Early Voting, whose jockey is Jose Ortiz, is 7-2 among the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses. The Preakness 2022 post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
