Budd, Beasley win primaries, will face off in Senate race in NC

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

(AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s Senate race after both easily clinched primary victories Tuesday night.

Budd won the 14-candidate Republican primary over the likes of former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Budd had the endorsement of Donald Trump and his victory is a boost for the former president, who is looking to reshape a new generation of Republicans.

RESULTS: See full results for 2022 North Carolina primary election

Beasley, a former state supreme court justice, won her 11-candidate primary. If she prevails in November, Beasley would be the state’s first Black senator.

Beasley and Budd will compete in November to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

