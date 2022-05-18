ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

Sheriff’s office seeking information on catalytic converter theft in Washington Township

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaPND_0fhYRfm700
Sheriff’s office seeking information on catalytic converter theft in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding the theft of catalytic converters in Washington Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the early morning hours of April 24, unknown subjects stole catalytic converters off several work trucks parked at 741 Congress Park Drive.

Recently obtained video shows two subjects being dropped off in a blue four door vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft please contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Congress, OH
City
Washington Township, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Washington Township, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 arrested after Shelby Co. pursuit ends in Harrison Twp.

SIDNEY — One person has been arrested after leading Sidney Police in a pursuit on Interstate 75 that ended in Harrison Township early Friday morning. A Sidney Officer attempted to stop Davon Kristopher Hill, 22, from Hamilton County after the officer determined Hill’s vehicle registration was not legible.
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Theft#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Dayton

DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is operating a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton tonight. The checkpoint will be located in the area of Troy Street at Stanley Ave first and then in the area of South Smithville Road and Linden Ave. Dayton Police officers...
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Lewisburg brings new additions to police department

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department recently brought some new additions on to its team. New K-9 Zeke has just finished eight weeks of training through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ academy and graduated May 4. Zeke is 13 months old and is from the Czech Republic, according to LPD officials, he is obedient and trained on narcotics odors.
LEWISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
peakofohio.com

Fatal crash in Clark County involving a teen

A teenager was killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Wednesday afternoon in Moorefield Township, not too far from Kenton Ridge High School, just after 12 o'clock. The Springfield Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Koda Austin, 17, of Springfield was traveling westbound...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies arrest man attempting to steal catalytic converter in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A Dayton man is in jail after being arrested earlier this month while attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Harrison Township. Brian McIver, 38, was arrested May 9 by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies from the Harrison Twp. Substation in the area of Webster Street and Needmore Road. He’s been charged with theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case that accuses him of using his elected position for personal gain, refused to let fire crews put out what has now been determined an “illegal open burning” on property owned by his company, which received a written warning from a regional air quality agency, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

School bus crash: Students taken to hospital in Warren County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A school bus headed to Little Miami Elementary crashed with 24 students on board in Warren County Friday morning, sending two children to the hospital, district officials say. The crash was reported at the intersection of Ohio 22 & 3 and Stubbs Mills Road at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
73K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy