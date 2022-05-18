Sheriff’s office seeking information on catalytic converter theft in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding the theft of catalytic converters in Washington Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the early morning hours of April 24, unknown subjects stole catalytic converters off several work trucks parked at 741 Congress Park Drive.

Recently obtained video shows two subjects being dropped off in a blue four door vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft please contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

