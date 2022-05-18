ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville cops begin using bodycams

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPERVILLE, Ill. - Police in a western suburb have been outfitted with body cameras. In a small rollout that began Tuesday, some Naperville officers began wearing the cameras. The department expects all 177 officers to be wearing them by the end of June. The Naperville City Council approved $2.26...

www.fox32chicago.com

CHICAGO, IL

