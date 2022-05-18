Naperville cops begin using bodycams

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.

