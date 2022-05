DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Special Olympics Track and Field Day welcomed back hundreds of school-aged special needs athletes from surrounding Darke County schools. Student athletes, numerous volunteers and awards presenters, as well as countless spectators gathered at The Jennings Center Track and Field Complex next to Greenville High School on Friday, May 13, to participate in the 44th year of the annual event.

