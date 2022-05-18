ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man ruled incompetent to stand trial in March back in jail

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50-year-old Wichita Falls man who two months ago was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial for assaulting his 77-year-old former girlfriend and a police officer is back in jail for allegedly assaulting the woman again.

Charles Mann is charged with injury to an elderly person, his sixth arrest in about two years on assault or terroristic threat charges according to records.

In March after being ruled incompetent to stand trial for the earlier injury to an elderly victim, as well as, charges of assault of an officer and making a terroristic threat to an officer, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard ruled that Mann be admitted to the state hospital and be treated until when or if he was competent to be tried.

Wichita County Jail booking
RELATED: Man awaiting trial for slugging taco truck girl charged with assault of officer

According to the police report on the latest incident, when police arrived at the victim’s home on Avenue S about 7:20 Monday night, the female victim was bleeding from her nose and crying. She said she was in the backyard relaxing by the firepit when Mann walked up to her holding a pellet gun and liquor bottle.

She said he began yelling at her to leave and to never come back to his land.

She said she told him it was her home but he kept telling her to leave, then dropped the gun and bottle.

She said she told him again to stop bothering her, but he then got in her face, grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face with his fist, and she collapsed to the ground.

She said he then reached down and pulled her head toward his and told her “I told you to leave” and threw her back on the ground.

As Mann was picking up the bottle again, she said she rolled over and crawled away, then got up and ran to call 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Police say Mann admitted the victim lived on the property with him and “she got what she had coming to her” because he had warned her.

In 2020, Mann was charged with injury to an elderly person when the victim said he got drunk, vomited on the floor and then got mad and assaulted her when she tried to clean it up.

After that he was arrested for making threats to kill an off-duty deputy and his neighbors, shooting arrows at a neighbor’s house, punching an 18-year-old female employee of a taco truck in the face and assault of an officer.

He also has five charges of terroristic threats. Eight of his criminal cases are now pending in court.

Texoma's Homepage

Man who wrecks one stolen truck, then steals another, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who stole one Ford F-150 pickup from a Burkburnett dealership lot, totaled it, and stole another one from the same dealer, pleads guilty and is given another term to serve in a state facility. Paul Satterfield, 60, pleaded to two counts of theft over $30,000 and was sentenced to […]
