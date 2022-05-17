Goose Creek mayor: Missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly eight years since a teenager was shot and killed in Berkeley County. Still, no arrests have been made in the death of Ariel Morgan. Ariel was shot in June of 2014 at a block party in Moncks Corner. The Berkeley County...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of a woman who jumped from the second-tier balcony of the Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday afternoon around 1:41 p.m. Sizemore...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Neeses man is being sought as a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are looking for Joshua Devon Pettus, 29, in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Winston Hunter, of Woodford.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen in the West Ashley area. Authorities are looking for Grace Nolen (15) who was reported missing by her parents. Police say that Grace has friends and associations in Goose Creek. Those who know her whereabouts are […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police have made an arrest in a shooting last month that claimed the life of 16-year-old boy. Rito Singleton Jr., 18, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Thursday evening.
A 38-year-old West Ashley woman who reportedly jumped Wednesday from a second-tier balcony has died, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed this evening. Patricia L. Sizemore, 38, of West Ashley was accused May 12 of two first-offense felony counts of controlled substance violations and two felony counts of distributing controlled substances near a school. Cash bond was set for $125,000 on May 13.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Celebration of Life for the 6-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting Friday, May 13 has been scheduled for this weekend. Winston Hunter was identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner as the victim of the incident. Hunter’s public viewing will be Friday, May 20, 1 p.m....
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A convicted former Horry County deputy has had charges dropped a day after he was sentenced to prison. Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Stephen Flood’s charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped. Clements explained the reason for the motion was a law stating that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island man wounded Wednesday night had just been dropped off by an acquaintance when someone opened fire. Deputies responded to the report of gunfire near Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane at 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. While they were investigating,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – A former Lowcountry resident says he was arrested for using a bad word one too many times around a sheriff’s deputy. Now, he’s received a hefty payout. A lawsuit alleges Isaac Johnson III offered to Google the law after Berkeley County Sheriff’s...
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two jet skiers who were thought to be missing were not actually missing. Earlier in the day, the jet skiers were thought to be missing after they were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston restaurant is still trying to serve patrons as the business recovers from a reported burglary incident. On Thursday, Dashi took to social media to share pictures of its smashed window at the Remount Road location. The restaurant said someone broke in...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An employee of a Target store is facing charges after the theft of thousands of dollars from the business. According to a police report, authorities responded to a West Ashley-area Target store in reference to a previous theft that happened. The store’s loss prevention officer told Charleston Police that one of […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - I-526 traffic is back to normal after crews cleared multiple disabled trucks on Friday. According to Charleston police, earlier this afternoon there was a stalled tractor-trailer near Clements Ferry and one on the Don Holt Bridge.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thirteen years after Brittanee Drexel disappeared, a break in the case lead to answers and an arrest. One local sheriff’s office says this case should serve as a lesson to other agencies. Captain Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office remembers the...
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage from a deadly crash Saturday that killed two people who witnesses say were involved in a drive-by shooting. The video shows deputies chasing after the suspects’ vehicle on Johns Island and later when they found...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple had a scary wake-up call when a burglar broke into their Myrtle Beach home, according to an incident report. Police said they were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Snorkel Way, which is between 19th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South, for a burglary in progress.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that two lanes on I-26 westbound are back open. Earlier in the day, a crash near exit 209 and Ashley Phosphate Road closed the lanes. Troopers in the area said there were injuries resulting from the crash. There...
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are on scene at Pristine View Road in West Ashley where they have detained a mental health subject with a firearm. Officers were dispatched to the area at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, in reference to a mental health subject who arrived at a residence on Pristine View Road. Police say the subject may have struck- or attempted to strike- someone on the porch with a bat, but are still investigating.
