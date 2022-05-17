ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek mayor: Missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe

By Live 5 Web Staff
live5news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 9

Related
WIS-TV

Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of a woman who jumped from the second-tier balcony of the Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday afternoon around 1:41 p.m. Sizemore...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Neeses man is being sought as a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are looking for Joshua Devon Pettus, 29, in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Winston Hunter, of Woodford.
NEESES, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goose Creek, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Goose Creek, SC
Charleston City Paper

West Ashley woman dies Friday after Wednesday fall at jail

A 38-year-old West Ashley woman who reportedly jumped Wednesday from a second-tier balcony has died, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed this evening. Patricia L. Sizemore, 38, of West Ashley was accused May 12 of two first-offense felony counts of controlled substance violations and two felony counts of distributing controlled substances near a school. Cash bond was set for $125,000 on May 13.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral service announced for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Celebration of Life for the 6-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting Friday, May 13 has been scheduled for this weekend. Winston Hunter was identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner as the victim of the incident. Hunter’s public viewing will be Friday, May 20, 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A convicted former Horry County deputy has had charges dropped a day after he was sentenced to prison. Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Stephen Flood’s charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped. Clements explained the reason for the motion was a law stating that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Witnesses: Man wounded moments after being dropped off

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island man wounded Wednesday night had just been dropped off by an acquaintance when someone opened fire. Deputies responded to the report of gunfire near Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane at 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. While they were investigating,...
JAMES ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Crews locate jet skiers in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two jet skiers who were thought to be missing were not actually missing. Earlier in the day, the jet skiers were thought to be missing after they were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Police: Employee stole over $5K from South Carolina Target

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An employee of a Target store is facing charges after the theft of thousands of dollars from the business. According to a police report, authorities responded to a West Ashley-area Target store in reference to a previous theft that happened. The store’s loss prevention officer told Charleston Police that one of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Lanes back open on I-26W near exit 209

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that two lanes on I-26 westbound are back open. Earlier in the day, a crash near exit 209 and Ashley Phosphate Road closed the lanes. Troopers in the area said there were injuries resulting from the crash. There...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD detains subject after she allegedly pointed gun at officers in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are on scene at Pristine View Road in West Ashley where they have detained a mental health subject with a firearm. Officers were dispatched to the area at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, in reference to a mental health subject who arrived at a residence on Pristine View Road. Police say the subject may have struck- or attempted to strike- someone on the porch with a bat, but are still investigating.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy