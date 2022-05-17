ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Pingry shuts out Blair - Baseball - Prep A Tourney - Play-In

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Santana gave up one hit, four walks and struck out seven in four innings as fourth-seeded Pingry shut down fifth-seeded Blair, 4-0, in the play-in round of the Prep...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Doane Academy edges Willingboro - Baseball recap

Nick Skoufalos struck out nine and walked four, allowing one hit and three unearned runs with two hit batters over five innings on the mound to lead Doane Academy to a narrow victory at home over Willingboro, 4-3, in five innings. Skoufalos helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Martinsville, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Butler - Baseball recap

Nick Shuhet went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead Mountain Lakes to a victory at home over Butler, 5-1, in five innings. Ian Kern struck out four and walked three, allowing three hits and one run on the mound for Mountain Lakes (16-5), which held a 5-0 lead after three innings.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

South, Group 1 softball quarterfinal recap: Woodstown tops Buena

Cara Delia went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a triple and Tulana Mingin finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored as fifth-seeded Woodstown outlasted fourth-seeded Buena 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Group 1 Tournament in Buena. Woodstown will next face either top-seeded Audubon or ninth-seeded Schalick in the...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Pompton Lakes - Baseball recap

Thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Van Es, Wayne Valley defeated Pompton Lakes 3-1 in a rain-shortened game in Wayne. Tied at one going into the third inning, Van Es gave Wayne Valley (15-7) the lead before the game was called after the fifth. Drake Flower earned the win...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

North 2, Group 4 softball quarterfinal recaps: Elizabeth advances

Gabby Duran threw a complete-game four-hitter with one walk, three strikeouts, and hit one batter as second-seeded Elizabeth defeated 10th-seeded J.P. Stevens 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 Tournament in Elizabeth. Adriana Severino’s one-run single following Alyssa Davis’s triple in the bottom of the...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
109K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy