Pingry shuts out Blair - Baseball - Prep A Tourney - Play-In
Thomas Santana gave up one hit, four walks and struck out seven in four innings as fourth-seeded Pingry shut down fifth-seeded Blair, 4-0, in the play-in round of the Prep...www.nj.com
