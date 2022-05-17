Charlotte City Council, mayor results: Winston finishes first, Cannon last

Charlotte City Council incumbents and Mayor Vi Lyles won their Democratic primaries Tuesday night.

Democrat Larken Egleston, who currently represents District 1, lost in his bid for an at-large seat after finishing fifth among the six candidates. Former Mayor Patrick Cannon, who attempted to make a political comeback in the at-large council race, finished last.

Incumbent Councilman Braxton Winston led all at-large candidates, followed by council member Dimple Ajmera.

At-large City Council results

At 11 p.m., with 99% of precincts reporting and early votes counted:

In the Democratic primary, the top four candidates were Winston with 21.1%, Ajmera with 18.9%, LaWana Slack-Mayfield with 17.6% and James Mitchell with 16.2%. Egleston and Cannon had 14.1% and 12.2%, respectively.

In the Republican primary, the top four candidates were David Merrill with 24%, Charlie Mulligan with 22.7%, Carrie Olinski with 20.8% and Kyle Luebke with 19.9%. David Rice had 12.7%.

Winston entered politics in 2017 following his participation in protests after Keith Lamont Scott was shot by police in Charlotte. A photo of Winston standing shirtless with his fist raised went viral. Now, he’s heading into the July general election as the leading vote-getter for at-large candidates.

“We came here wanting to hold the government accountable,” he said Tuesday night. “It took 2017 in a way that we didn’t see happening.”

Winston said he was grateful for his share of the votes, and that he’ll work with the rest of the Democratic ticket to get people to the polls July 26.

Dimple, the next-leading vote-getter, said she was humbled.

“I am humbled by support throughout the city,” she said. “The focus continues to be on (addressing) displacement, crime and congestion in our city.”

Charlotte mayor results

At 11 p.m., with 99% of precincts reporting and early votes counted:

Mayor Vi Lyles won the Democratic primary with 84.2% of the vote. Democratic challengers Lucille Puckett , Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel and Tae McKenzie lost.

In the Republican primary, Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao defeated Mohamed Moustafa , 70.5% to 29.5%.

City Council District 1 results

At 11 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting and early votes counted:

Dante Anderson won the Democratic primary, with 41.7% of the vote. Charlene Henderson El and Billy Maddalon lost with 30.6% and 27.8%, respectively.

There are no Republicans running. The seat is left open by Egleston.

City Council District 2 results

At 11 p.m., with only one precinct outstanding and early votes counted:

Incumbent Malcolm Graham won the Democratic primary, with 72.1% of the vote. Democratic challengers Kendrick Cunningham and Amar Johnson lost, with 18.4% and 9.5%, respectively.

Mary Lineberger Barnett is the only Republican running.

City Council District 3 results

At 11 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting and early votes counted:

Incumbent Victoria Watlington won the Democratic primary, with 53.6% of the vote. Democratic challenger Tiawana Deling Brown lost with 46.4%. They were separated by less than 500 votes.

James H. Bowers is the only Republican running.

City Council District 4 results

At 11 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting and early votes counted:

Incumbent Renee’ Perkins Johnson won the Democratic primary, with 56.7% of the vote. Democratic challengers Darlene Heater and Cedric Dean lost, with 23.7% and 19.5%, respectively.

There are no Republicans running.

City Council District 5 results

At 11 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting and early votes counted:

Marjorie Molina won with 40.2% of the vote. Democratic challengers Vinroy Reid, Mark Vincent , Liz Millsaps Haigler and Curtis Marvin Hayes Jr. lost.

There are no Republicans running and there is no incumbent. The seat is left open by councilman Matt Newton, who is running for District Court judge.

City Council District 6 results

At 11 p.m., with only one precinct outstanding and early votes counted:

Stephanie Hand won the Democratic primary with 53.8% of the vote. Rob Hillman and Nancy Wiggins lost, with 28.2% and 17.9%, respectively.

“I’m really excited that the public spoke, and spoke that they trust that I can be the candidate to actually win this seat,” Hand said Tuesday night.

She added that Hillman called her to congratulate her, and to promise his support ahead of the general election in July.

“Whoever wins, we want to unify so that we can pull our energy and time together to win this seat,” she said. “We’re going to get at it and we’re going to get at it hard.”

Incumbent Republican councilman Tariq Bokhari did not have a primary competitor.

City Council District 7 results

Incumbent Republican Ed Driggs did not have a primary competitor, and there were no Democrats running. He will win another term.