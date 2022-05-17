Abortion and Rep. Brad Klippert’s voting record are among Tri-City Herald letters

Abortion fight is over Constitution

My fellow Americans, don’t be deceived by Democrats on (Capitol) Hill. This abortion fight is actually about the Constitution. The Democratic Party leaders have always hated it. This is why they succeeded from the Union just before the Civil War. This is once again about saving the Union. Abraham Lincoln fought the Civil War based on the Constitution but fought slavery based on the principles found in the Declaration of Independence. We hold these Truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal and endowed by that creator with certain unalienable rights, among these (meaning there are more), are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

They had to argue that Blacks were not people but property just as they are doing now with a baby in the womb. Our rights stop at the end of someone else’s nose. Obama said that they were going to change America fundamentally. That means the foundations and we have been watching them carry this out for over 13 years. Burning American principles and traditions and most importantly, our constitutional liberties to the ground. The good news is that a large majority have seen it, despite the propagandist press and censuring Big Tech.

Tom Peters, Kennewick

Klippert opposes aid to communities

Rep. Brad Klippert in the April 24 Tri-City Herald claimed the life-threatening impacts of crime, violence, addiction (and) chronic homelessness are exaggerated by the flawed and destructive 2021 police reform legislation. This legislation was passed in response to nationwide protests triggered by the brutal police killing of George Floyd. Klippert voted against reforms requiring de-escalation tactics and prohibiting the use of neck restraints — the very practices that may have prevented George Floyd’s death

What keeps us safe is living in communities where the basic needs of all of us are met. For legislators, this means investments in housing, healthcare, job programs, education, after-school programs, gun control and community-based violence prevention programs. All of these investments have been proved to quantifiably reduce violence. Klippert has a record of voting against these investments.

In housing, he voted against renters’ right to counsel for evictions; in education against community and technical colleges equity and access; and in health care against the Expanded Charity Care Act. Klippert’s record on gun legislation shows a hostility to controlling who has guns. If Klippert and House Republicans are serious about community safety, then pass legislation supporting community-based violence prevention programs.

Mickey Beary, Richland

Washington state in 100 years?

I’ve asked God to bring me back for a day trip in about a 100 years to Washington state and especially Eastern Washington.

I begin in the Sound where there is a sign of green, a living population. As I am driven through this area, I see people drinking coffee, eating vegan desserts and swallowing veggie drinks on the street patios. I notice many statues lining the city streets. Some of them, I recognize: Jay, Bob and Joe!!

As I leave Seattle in a fancy EV helicopter, we shoot over the Cascades. Eastern Washington is a mass of mud pies, puddles and creeks. A once in a lifetime flood seems to have decimated hundred of miles clear to the Rockies. I wonder if this was part of a climate catastrophe?

I land several miles from the former Columbia/Snake Rivers. It appears the Tri-Cities has disappeared as all cities. From a deep canyon, below is a slowly moving creek.

Lastly, as I fly above, I see the remains of windmill farms, solar fields and transfer stations. The only sign of life are guppies thrashing around the muddy potholes.

James Schueler, Kennewick

Hazardous waste event well done

Benton County is to be commended for holding the hazardous household waste collection event on April 30. On that very rainy Saturday, workers assisted many residents in disposing of waste. The event made the proper disposal of hazardous waste very accessible for residents. Thanks to all involved for working hard to promote environmental sustainability and quality of life in Benton County.

Caprice Consalvo-Olson, Kennewick