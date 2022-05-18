ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

Truck of potatoes bursts into flames

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATAWS_0fhYMZ6k00

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Rye Fire Protection District says a truck of potatoes caught on fire on Monday evening near Colorado City.

Firefighters arrived at Interstate 25, near the Colorado City exit, around 11:34 p.m.

A semi full of potatoes was full engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to put the fire out.

    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
    Truck of potatoes catches fire (Rye Fire Protection District)
No injuries were reported.

RFPD said it could take several days for crews to clean up the area following the fire.

