Truck of potatoes bursts into flames
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Rye Fire Protection District says a truck of potatoes caught on fire on Monday evening near Colorado City.
Firefighters arrived at Interstate 25, near the Colorado City exit, around 11:34 p.m.
A semi full of potatoes was full engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to put the fire out.
No injuries were reported.
RFPD said it could take several days for crews to clean up the area following the fire.
