ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Boy, 14, charged with arson at predominantly Black South Carolina church

By Shaquira Speaks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeBgG_0fhYM8bc00

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire at a predominantly Black church in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they do not think it was racially motivated.

QCN brought the news to you last month about investigators suspecting arson at Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church. Church leaders found the burned evidence days before heading to the church for a Sunday service.

Investigators said since there was no heat, flames, or smoke, they think the crime happened days before it was discovered.

‘It’s hurtful’: Church members recount sight of burned church items in arson investigation

Authorities said the suspect is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. He was petitioned to family court and his evaluation and sentencing are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 16

Frank
3d ago

Demons are among us and the way the world is raising the children instead of loving discipline from parents that are there to guide and support it's not a surprise. Little heathen needs phycological help before he ends up killing someone.

Reply
3
The Truth
3d ago

Little animal needs to do some time, but his family has pull and money in a hick town so nothing going to happen to him

Reply(6)
2
Related
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into jail Friday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Hartsville in October 2020. Clarence Brunson was found in Pennsylvania and brought back to South Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department. The charge […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Neeses man is being sought as a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are looking for Joshua Devon Pettus, 29, in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Winston Hunter, of Woodford.
NEESES, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection with ‘after prom party’ double shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an “after prom party” double shooting in Bennettsville, according to Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department. Miller said a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Dillon, were the two arrested, but no names were immediately available. The arrests are in connection with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
wach.com

"I have nowhere to go": Man blames landlord for losing home to fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Columbia fire officials revealed the cause of a fire in the 2400 block of Greene Street Thursday that took everything from Christopher Samuels, including five of his dogs, was electrical. A heartbroken Samuels tells WACH FOX News he believes it never would’ve happened if his...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Arson#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Authorities
stjohnsource.com

South Carolina Man Arrested at STT Airport on Outstanding Warrant

U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Thursday that Maurice Eugene Tucker, 35, of South Carolina, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller following his arrest on a warrant from Columbia, South Carolina. Tucker was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and other conditions to allow him to return to South Carolina for further court proceedings.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

2 charged with trafficking meth in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, according to an announcement Friday from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Campbell and Shannon Batchelor have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a person convicted […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina candle theft ring busted, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
alaskasnewssource.com

Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Among three guns confiscated at a South Carolina middle school, one had been stolen out of Alaska over four decades ago. According to a police report, Sedgefield Middle School Safety Resource Officer Cpl. Bradley Scrio met with the school’s principal and one other student after receiving a report that a separate student was showing a handgun on the bus.
WBTW News13

Deputies: Bennettsville man arrested following standoff after he didn’t show up for his trial

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man previously charged with resisting arrest was taken into custody Thursday following an hour-long standoff with deputies, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Ingram, 34, was arrested at a home near Old Wire Road West in the Wallace area, according to authorities. No one was injured. Ingram […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigate after car runs into clothing store on Garners Ferry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police were on the scene early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into one of the windows of a store on Garners Ferry Road. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at "It's Fashion Metro" in Landmark Square on Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Police said the driver wasn't injured in the crash and, while the store was open, employees weren't at the front when the crash happened.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy