Boy, 14, charged with arson at predominantly Black South Carolina church

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire at a predominantly Black church in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they do not think it was racially motivated.

QCN brought the news to you last month about investigators suspecting arson at Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church. Church leaders found the burned evidence days before heading to the church for a Sunday service.

Investigators said since there was no heat, flames, or smoke, they think the crime happened days before it was discovered.

‘It’s hurtful’: Church members recount sight of burned church items in arson investigation

Authorities said the suspect is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. He was petitioned to family court and his evaluation and sentencing are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.