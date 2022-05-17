ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrill County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Morrill; Scotts Bluff HARD FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible tonight into Sunday morning. * WHERE...Cheyenne County, Morrill County, Box Butte County, Dawes County and Scotts Bluff County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Banner, Kimball, North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Banner; Kimball; North Sioux; South Sioux HARD FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible tonight into Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Wyoming, East Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Northern Sioux County, Southern Sioux County, Kimball County and Banner County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Hot temperatures and strong winds will develop today across much of western and north central Nebraska with highs in the middle 80s to middle 90s and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will arrive from the north beginning around midday and track across the area north to south through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will abruptly shift to the north with gusts nearing 30 to 40 mph immediately following frontal passage. This abrupt wind shift will only add to the fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS...AS WELL AS SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly shift behind a cold front to the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Laramie Valley, Upper North Platte River Basin, North Snowy Range Foothills and Southwest Carbon County. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

