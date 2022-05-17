Photo Gallery: Ardsley Station host Sips at the Station fundraiser for Forsyth Farmers Market

The City Menus discovered this week that the Waffle House near the intersection of US 27 and I-20 in Bremen has been closed since May 9 with signage on the windows saying that it was temporarily closed to undergo some renovations. A representative for the Waffle House corporate office’s media division stated that the location has been undergoing just some minor repairs and maintenance and is projected to reopen on Saturday, May 21.

