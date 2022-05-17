Photo Gallery: Ardsley Station host Sips at the Station fundraiser for Forsyth Farmers Market

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A volunteer organization that gives Maconites access to vision, health, and dental services is holding special events to get new people enrolled. Volunteer Coordinator Trish Mitchell says there's a big need in Bibb and Twiggs counties for patients to see primary doctors and dentists, and to get their eyes checked. Other services include non-narcotic prescription medication assistance, cancer screenings, gynecology, dermatology, orthopedics, neurology, laboratory analyses, x-rays and other diagnostic services, and mental health counseling.
Comments / 0